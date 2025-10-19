Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a brazen daylight burglary, thieves carried out a lightning-fast heist at Paris’ Louvre Museum on Sunday, escaping with priceless royal jewellery after breaking into the famed Galerie d’Apollon — home to France’s crown jewels.

According to France’s Ministry of Culture, eight pieces of jewellery, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace gifted by Napoleon to Empress Marie-Louise, were stolen during the raid. The stolen items were housed in two high-security display cases.

Louvre Heist: Eight Priceless Artefacts Stolen

The ministry’s statement confirmed that “two high-security display cases were targeted, and eight objects of invaluable cultural heritage were stolen.” Among the missing items are the diadem and sapphire necklace of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense, the emerald jewellery set of Empress Marie-Louise, and a reliquary brooch.

However, the diamond and emerald-encrusted crown of Empress Eugénie — wife of Napoleon III — was found near the museum, apparently dropped by the burglars as they fled.

‘Highly Professional’ Operation: French Interior Ministry On Louvre Heist

The French Interior Ministry said the thieves struck around 9.30 a.m. local time, shortly after the museum had opened to the public. They reportedly used a crane to access an upper window before smashing their way inside.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati described the operation as swift and sophisticated. “We saw some footage: they don’t target people, they enter calmly in four minutes, smash display cases, take their loot, and leave. No violence, very professional,” Dati told French broadcaster TF1.

She also confirmed that one stolen item had been recovered outside the museum — believed to be the Empress Eugénie’s crown — which was found damaged, according to Le Parisien.

The Ministry of Culture commended the Louvre staff for their immediate action. Five security agents present during the break-in quickly followed emergency protocols by alerting law enforcement and ensuring the safety of visitors. Their response reportedly prevented the burglars from setting fire to their getaway vehicle, Reuters reported.

Culture Minister Dati expressed her gratitude to the museum staff for their “responsiveness and great professionalism,” noting that no injuries were reported.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation for “organised theft” and “criminal conspiracy,” which has been handed over to the Brigade de Répression du Banditisme (BRB), a police unit specialising in organised crime.

Louvre Heist: Stolen Items ‘Worth Several Tens Of Millions Of Euros’

Alexandre Giquello, President of the Drouot auction house, told Reuters that the stolen items were “worth several tens of millions of euros,” stressing that such artefacts are impossible to sell. “Ideally, the perpetrators would realise the gravity of their crime and the dimension they’ve entered into, and return the items, since the jewels are completely unsellable,” he said.

“We’re touching on the history of France… It’s a completely incomprehensible act, because the perpetrators will have every police force in the world on their tail, and in my opinion, they’ve put themselves in a very precarious situation,” Giquello added.

The ministry noted that an enhanced security plan for the Louvre — part of the “Louvre - Nouvelle Renaissance” project announced by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year — is already being rolled out. The new framework includes next-generation surveillance cameras, improved perimeter detection, and a state-of-the-art security command centre.