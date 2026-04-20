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HomeNewsWorldLouisiana Shooting Suspect Identified As Father Of Seven Victims; Was Undergoing Divorce

Louisiana Shooting Suspect Identified As Father Of Seven Victims; Was Undergoing Divorce

A Louisiana father allegedly killed eight children, including seven of his own, in a domestic violence attack in Shreveport. Police say the victims were aged 3 to 11.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreveport shooting suspect identified as father of seven victims.
  • Eight children, aged three to eleven, died in attack.
  • Domestic dispute over family separation believed to be motive.
  • Suspect killed by police after shooting spree.

A devastating family tragedy has shaken Louisiana after police identified the suspect in a mass shooting that left eight children dead in Shreveport. Authorities said the accused was the father of seven of the victims, while the eighth child was a relative. Investigators believe the violence stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The attack, described as one of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in more than two years, unfolded across two homes in the same neighbourhood during the early hours of Sunday morning.

ALSO READ: Louisiana Mass Shooting: 8 Children Killed, Several Injured; Gunman Shot Dead

Children Killed During Early Morning Attack

Police named the suspect as 31-year-old Shamar Elkins. Officials said the children, aged between three and 11, included five girls and three boys.

According to investigators, most of the children were shot while asleep. Seven victims were discovered inside the home. Another child was later found dead on the roof after apparently trying to escape. One more child reportedly jumped from the roof, survived and was taken to hospital.

Family Separation Reportedly At Centre Of Dispute

Police have not officially confirmed what triggered the violence. However, relatives said Elkins and his wife had been separating and were due to appear in court on Monday.

“He murdered his children. He shot his wife,” said Crystal Brown, a cousin of one of the injured women.

She added that Elkins had four children with his wife and three children with another woman who lived nearby and was also shot. All of the children were together inside one house when the attack happened.

ALSO READ: Iran Launches Drone Attack At US Military Ships After Vessel Seized Near Hormuz

Police Response And Aftermath

Officials said police were already familiar with Elkins due to a 2019 firearms arrest, though they were unaware of previous domestic violence complaints.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith expressed disbelief over the scale of the tragedy. “I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback,” he said. “I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur.”

State Representative Tammy Phelps added that some children attempted to flee through the back door during the shooting. “I can't even imagine what the police officers, first responders actually dealt with when they got here today,” she said.

Police later shot and killed Elkins after a pursuit came to an end.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many children were killed in the Shreveport mass shooting?

Eight children, aged between three and 11, were killed in the mass shooting. The victims included five girls and three boys.

Who was the suspect in the shooting and what was his relationship to the victims?

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Shamar Elkins. He was the father of seven of the children, and the eighth child was a relative.

What is believed to be the cause of the mass shooting?

Investigators believe the violence stemmed from a domestic dispute. Relatives indicated the suspect and his wife were separating and had a court appearance scheduled.

What happened to the suspect after the shooting?

Police shot and killed Shamar Elkins after a pursuit came to an end. He was also facing charges related to a 2019 firearms arrest.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Louisiana World News US News CRime News
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