Louisiana Shooting Suspect Identified As Father Of Seven Victims; Was Undergoing Divorce

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreveport shooting suspect identified as father of seven victims.

Eight children, aged three to eleven, died in attack.

Domestic dispute over family separation believed to be motive.

Suspect killed by police after shooting spree.

A devastating family tragedy has shaken Louisiana after police identified the suspect in a mass shooting that left eight children dead in Shreveport. Authorities said the accused was the father of seven of the victims, while the eighth child was a relative. Investigators believe the violence stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The attack, described as one of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in more than two years, unfolded across two homes in the same neighbourhood during the early hours of Sunday morning.

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Children Killed During Early Morning Attack

Police named the suspect as 31-year-old Shamar Elkins. Officials said the children, aged between three and 11, included five girls and three boys.

According to investigators, most of the children were shot while asleep. Seven victims were discovered inside the home. Another child was later found dead on the roof after apparently trying to escape. One more child reportedly jumped from the roof, survived and was taken to hospital.

Family Separation Reportedly At Centre Of Dispute

Police have not officially confirmed what triggered the violence. However, relatives said Elkins and his wife had been separating and were due to appear in court on Monday.

“He murdered his children. He shot his wife,” said Crystal Brown, a cousin of one of the injured women.

She added that Elkins had four children with his wife and three children with another woman who lived nearby and was also shot. All of the children were together inside one house when the attack happened.

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Police Response And Aftermath

Officials said police were already familiar with Elkins due to a 2019 firearms arrest, though they were unaware of previous domestic violence complaints.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith expressed disbelief over the scale of the tragedy. “I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback,” he said. “I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur.”

State Representative Tammy Phelps added that some children attempted to flee through the back door during the shooting. “I can't even imagine what the police officers, first responders actually dealt with when they got here today,” she said.

Police later shot and killed Elkins after a pursuit came to an end.