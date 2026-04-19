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HomeNewsWorldLouisiana Mass Shooting: 8 Children Killed, Several Injured; Gunman Shot Dead

Louisiana Mass Shooting: 8 Children Killed, Several Injured; Gunman Shot Dead

A gunman killed eight children in Louisiana shootings across multiple homes before dying in a police chase; authorities probe the complex case.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 10:32 PM (IST)

A gunman killed eight children in a series of domestic-related shootings across multiple homes in Louisiana, United States, early Sunday, in what authorities described as a deeply disturbing and complex crime scene. According to Shreveport police, a total of 10 people were shot, with victims aged between one and 14. The suspect later died following a police pursuit that ended with officers opening fire. Investigators are still piecing together details from three separate locations, while state police have been called in to assist with what officials termed an “extensive” and unprecedented case.

Multi-site Violence Shocks Authorities

Police said the shootings unfolded across three different locations, complicating the investigation. Several of the children were believed to be related to the suspect, indicating a domestic connection. Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith described the scene as unlike anything most officers had previously encountered.

Suspect Killed After Police Chase

After fleeing the scenes in a stolen vehicle, the gunman was pursued by police into Bossier City. Officers eventually opened fire, killing the suspect. Louisiana State Police confirmed no officers were injured and have urged the public to share any relevant information or footage as the investigation continues.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
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United STates Louisiana Mass Shooting United States Mass Shooting
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