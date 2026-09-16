Video: 3 Killed As News Helicopter Covering Deadly Bus Crash Crashes In Los Angeles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Helicopter crashed in LA parking, killing three people.

Aircraft was covering earlier fatal road accident nearby.

Crash sparked fire, damaged vehicles; federal probe initiated.

At least three people were killed in Los Angeles on Tuesday after a helicopter reportedly operated by a media organisation crashed into a parking area, officials said. Another person was taken to a hospital following the incident, though authorities had not immediately disclosed their condition. The helicopter came down close to the site of a separate road accident that had claimed two lives earlier in the day. That crash, involving an SUV and a city transit bus, also left six people injured.

Chopper Falls Near Crash Site

The helicopter had reportedly been flying over the earlier collision on Nordhoff Street when it crashed. Video recorded from inside the aircraft appears to show the final moments before the impact. The footage shows the helicopter flying in circles over the location of the earlier wreck before the camera begins shaking sharply. The recording then ends with the crash.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Branden Silverman said the aircraft came down "into or near several parked vehicles" at a parking lot serving a large single-storey building.

Authorities were still working to establish the exact number of people who had been aboard the helicopter and determine how the deaths were distributed between people inside the aircraft and those on the ground.

Silverman said at least one of the people killed had been in the parking area rather than aboard the helicopter. "We're trying to determine how many patients were inside the helicopter," he said.

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Firefighters Battle Blaze

The crash triggered a major emergency response, with more than 50 firefighters deployed to the scene.

The impact sparked a fire that spread across the parking area, damaging four vehicles and two storage containers. Fire crews eventually brought the blaze under control by the evening.

Silverman described the condition of the aircraft after the crash, saying it was "pretty well destroyed".

A helicopter with @NBCLA has crashed. This was their feed as it happened. pic.twitter.com/9rHiqA1ZEI — Traffic Cam Watch (@PCALive) September 16, 2026

Investigators were expected to search through the wreckage as part of efforts to determine the number of occupants and reconstruct what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

Earlier Wreck Draws Crews

The emergency unfolded shortly after a separate collision nearby.

The SUV and city transit bus crashed at around 5:03 pm, leaving two people dead and six injured. Emergency personnel were already at the location dealing with that incident when the helicopter went down.

The presence of police and fire crews in the area meant responders were able to reach the helicopter crash quickly.

When they arrived, the aircraft was already on fire, with flames also spreading towards vehicles parked nearby, according to Silverman's account.

The helicopter had reportedly been assigned to cover the earlier crash, placing it above the Nordhoff Street scene before the aircraft came down.

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Federal Probe Expected

The cause of the helicopter crash had not been established as of Tuesday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are expected to participate in the investigation, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.