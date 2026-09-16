India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldVideo: 3 Killed As News Helicopter Covering Deadly Bus Crash Crashes In Los Angeles

Video: 3 Killed As News Helicopter Covering Deadly Bus Crash Crashes In Los Angeles

At least three people were killed after a media helicopter crashed into a Los Angeles parking lot near an earlier deadly SUV-bus collision.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Helicopter crashed in LA parking, killing three people.
  • Aircraft was covering earlier fatal road accident nearby.
  • Crash sparked fire, damaged vehicles; federal probe initiated.

At least three people were killed in Los Angeles on Tuesday after a helicopter reportedly operated by a media organisation crashed into a parking area, officials said. Another person was taken to a hospital following the incident, though authorities had not immediately disclosed their condition. The helicopter came down close to the site of a separate road accident that had claimed two lives earlier in the day. That crash, involving an SUV and a city transit bus, also left six people injured.

Chopper Falls Near Crash Site

The helicopter had reportedly been flying over the earlier collision on Nordhoff Street when it crashed. Video recorded from inside the aircraft appears to show the final moments before the impact. The footage shows the helicopter flying in circles over the location of the earlier wreck before the camera begins shaking sharply. The recording then ends with the crash.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Branden Silverman said the aircraft came down "into or near several parked vehicles" at a parking lot serving a large single-storey building.

Authorities were still working to establish the exact number of people who had been aboard the helicopter and determine how the deaths were distributed between people inside the aircraft and those on the ground.

Silverman said at least one of the people killed had been in the parking area rather than aboard the helicopter. "We're trying to determine how many patients were inside the helicopter," he said.

ALSO READ: ‘They Did The Same’: Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Entered Moldova Twice Around His Travel

Firefighters Battle Blaze

The crash triggered a major emergency response, with more than 50 firefighters deployed to the scene.

The impact sparked a fire that spread across the parking area, damaging four vehicles and two storage containers. Fire crews eventually brought the blaze under control by the evening.

Silverman described the condition of the aircraft after the crash, saying it was "pretty well destroyed".

Investigators were expected to search through the wreckage as part of efforts to determine the number of occupants and reconstruct what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

Earlier Wreck Draws Crews

The emergency unfolded shortly after a separate collision nearby.

The SUV and city transit bus crashed at around 5:03 pm, leaving two people dead and six injured. Emergency personnel were already at the location dealing with that incident when the helicopter went down.

The presence of police and fire crews in the area meant responders were able to reach the helicopter crash quickly.

When they arrived, the aircraft was already on fire, with flames also spreading towards vehicles parked nearby, according to Silverman's account.

The helicopter had reportedly been assigned to cover the earlier crash, placing it above the Nordhoff Street scene before the aircraft came down.

ALSO READ: Delhi SIR Shock: 728 Of 729 Voters Dropped From Draft Roll At Bela Estate

Federal Probe Expected

The cause of the helicopter crash had not been established as of Tuesday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are expected to participate in the investigation, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Sep 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Los Angeles Helicopter Crash Los Angeles Helicopter Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Mecca Targeted? Holy City On Air Raid Alert For First Time As Saudi Intercepts Houthi Drone
Mecca Targeted? Holy City On Air Raid Alert For First Time As Saudi Intercepts Houthi Drone
World
India Faces 100% US Tariff Risk As House Advances Russia Sanctions Bill
India Faces 100% US Tariff Risk As House Advances Russia Sanctions Bill
World
‘They Did The Same’: Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Entered Moldova Twice Around His Travel
‘They Did The Same’: Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Entered Moldova Twice Around His Travel
World
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's London event cancelled over safety concerns
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's London event cancelled over safety concerns
Advertisement

Videos

Oil Crisis: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Supply Chains
Mecca Drone: Saudi Arabia Claims Houthi Attack Attempt
Flight Scare: Boeing 737 Faces Technical Problem After Takeoff
Meerut Scare: Chlorine Gas Leak Causes Breathing Problems
UPI Charges: 0.4% MDR on Eligible Payments Above ₹2,000
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget