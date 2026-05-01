Who Is Lorna Hajdini? JPMorgan Executive Faces Abuse, Racism Allegations By Indian Colleague

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JPMorgan denies allegations following internal investigation.

JPMorgan Chase is facing intense scrutiny after a lawsuit raised serious allegations of harassment, discrimination, and abuse of power within its ranks. At the centre of the controversy is Lorna Hajdini, a senior figure whose career trajectory and conduct have come under the spotlight following claims made by a former colleague. The case, filed in the New York County Supreme Court, has drawn global attention, not just for the allegations but also for what it reveals about workplace culture in high-pressure financial environments.

Who Is Lorna Hajdini?

According to her professional profile, Hajdini studied at NYU’s Stern School of Business and joined JPMorgan in 2011. She later completed Harvard Business School’s Private Equity and Venture Capital programme through executive education.

Beginning her career as an analyst, she rose steadily through the firm, becoming vice president in leveraged finance by 2018 and advancing to executive director in 2021. Outside her corporate role, her profile highlights an interest in wine, including a Level 2 certification from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

Allegations Detail Disturbing Conduct

The plaintiff, identified as “John Doe,” is an Indian-origin banker who worked in the leveraged finance division. He alleges that Hajdini subjected him to repeated humiliation and racist remarks, including being called “Brown boy Indian.”

The complaint outlines a series of incidents beginning in early 2024. It alleges inappropriate physical contact and sexually explicit comments, including, “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy”, as per reports. The filing further claims that the behaviour escalated over time, with additional remarks such as, “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy.”

According to the lawsuit, these incidents occurred both in office settings and during work-related social events, contributing to what the plaintiff describes as a hostile and intimidating work environment.

Claims Of Threats, Retaliation

The lawsuit also alleges that Hajdini linked the plaintiff’s career prospects to compliance with her demands. After he rejected her advances, she allegedly issued threats, including: “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you.”

The complaint suggests that pressure was repeatedly applied, with implications that his professional growth depended on acquiescing to her demands.

JPMorgan Denies Allegations

In response, JPMorgan has stated that an internal investigation found no evidence to support the claims. The bank has not publicly addressed the specific details of the allegations.

Wider Questions On Workplace Culture

The case has sparked broader conversations about power dynamics, accountability, and employee protections in global financial institutions. Critics argue that such lawsuits highlight the challenges faced by junior employees working under senior executives with significant influence.