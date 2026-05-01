Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldWho Is Lorna Hajdini? JPMorgan Executive Faces Abuse, Racism Allegations By Indian Colleague

Who Is Lorna Hajdini? JPMorgan Executive Faces Abuse, Racism Allegations By Indian Colleague

Who is Lorna Hajdini? JPMorgan executive at centre of lawsuit alleging harassment, racism, and abuse of power in high-pressure banking unit.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 01 May 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JPMorgan denies allegations following internal investigation.

JPMorgan Chase is facing intense scrutiny after a lawsuit raised serious allegations of harassment, discrimination, and abuse of power within its ranks. At the centre of the controversy is Lorna Hajdini, a senior figure whose career trajectory and conduct have come under the spotlight following claims made by a former colleague. The case, filed in the New York County Supreme Court, has drawn global attention, not just for the allegations but also for what it reveals about workplace culture in high-pressure financial environments.

Who Is Lorna Hajdini?

According to her professional profile, Hajdini studied at NYU’s Stern School of Business and joined JPMorgan in 2011. She later completed Harvard Business School’s Private Equity and Venture Capital programme through executive education.

Beginning her career as an analyst, she rose steadily through the firm, becoming vice president in leveraged finance by 2018 and advancing to executive director in 2021. Outside her corporate role, her profile highlights an interest in wine, including a Level 2 certification from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

Allegations Detail Disturbing Conduct

The plaintiff, identified as “John Doe,” is an Indian-origin banker who worked in the leveraged finance division. He alleges that Hajdini subjected him to repeated humiliation and racist remarks, including being called “Brown boy Indian.”

The complaint outlines a series of incidents beginning in early 2024. It alleges inappropriate physical contact and sexually explicit comments, including, “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy”, as per reports. The filing further claims that the behaviour escalated over time, with additional remarks such as, “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy.”

According to the lawsuit, these incidents occurred both in office settings and during work-related social events, contributing to what the plaintiff describes as a hostile and intimidating work environment.

Claims Of Threats, Retaliation

The lawsuit also alleges that Hajdini linked the plaintiff’s career prospects to compliance with her demands. After he rejected her advances, she allegedly issued threats, including: “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you.”

The complaint suggests that pressure was repeatedly applied, with implications that his professional growth depended on acquiescing to her demands.

JPMorgan Denies Allegations

In response, JPMorgan has stated that an internal investigation found no evidence to support the claims. The bank has not publicly addressed the specific details of the allegations.

Wider Questions On Workplace Culture

The case has sparked broader conversations about power dynamics, accountability, and employee protections in global financial institutions. Critics argue that such lawsuits highlight the challenges faced by junior employees working under senior executives with significant influence.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Mamata Banerjee Storms Strong Room, Sparks Political Firestorm

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lorna Hajdini's professional background at JPMorgan Chase?

Lorna Hajdini joined JPMorgan in 2011 and steadily rose through the ranks. She became a vice president in leveraged finance by 2018 and advanced to executive director in 2021.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 May 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
JPMorgan Lorna Hajdini
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Lorna Hajdini? JPMorgan Executive Faces Abuse, Racism Allegations By Indian Colleague
Who Is Lorna Hajdini? JPMorgan Executive Faces Abuse, Racism Allegations By Indian Colleague
World
Street Artist Banksy Confirms New Mystery Statue That Appeared In Central London Is His Work
Banksy Confirms New Mystery Statue That Appeared In Central London Is His Work
World
'Brown Boy Indian...I F**king Own You': JP Morgan Executive Accused Of Sexual, Racial Abuse
'Brown Boy Indian...I F**king Own You': JP Morgan Executive Accused Of Sexual, Racial Abuse
World
Nobel Peace Prize For Donald Trump? US President Likely Among 287 Nominees In 2026
Nobel Peace Prize For Donald Trump? US President Likely Among 287 Nominees In 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Mamata Banerjee Storms Strong Room, Sparks Political Firestorm
Big Story: All India Trinamool Congress vs Bharatiya Janata Party Clash Over Strong Room Drama
Breaking News: EVM Tampering Row Sparks Massive Protest in Kolkata
Exit Poll Debate: BJP Claims Massive Win in Bengal, TMC Rejects Trends as Clash of Narratives Intensifies
West Bengal Exit Poll Buzz: BJP Claims Upswing, TMC Faces Downtrend Ahead of Final Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | UAE Quitting OPEC May Not Be All Good News For India
Opinion
Embed widget