London Witnesses Grand Spectacle Of Ram Leela 2025

HomeNewsWorldLondon Witnesses Grand Spectacle Of Ram Leela 2025

The event featured over 35 talented actors and 150 volunteers, many of whom are working professionals and homemakers united by devotion and love for Indian heritage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a resplendent celebration of devotion, culture, and community spirit, London ki Ram Leela 2025 illuminated the grand Fairfield Halls Concert Theatre, Croydon, on October 5, 2025, drawing thunderous applause from audiences and dignitaries alike.

Produced and directed by Praveen Kumar under the banner of Sutton Friends, the production brought the timeless epic of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram to life through dazzling modern stagecraft, vibrant LED backdrops, live narration, and powerful performances.

The event featured over 35 talented actors and 150 volunteers, many of whom are working professionals and homemakers united by devotion and love for Indian heritage. The makeup and costume team — led by Apeksha Gandhi, Pinki Kumar, Malti Singh, Vaishali Singh, Richa, and others — received special appreciation for their creativity and attention to detail.

A Stellar Team Effort

Praveen Kumar was supported by a dedicated production team comprising Anup Kabra, Rohit Malik, Manish Sahal, Ashish Aggarwal, Abhinav Pathak, Sachin Shelke, Anjani Kumar, Manish Gupta, Ruschil Aggarwal, Sidharth Pandhi, and Dhaval Thakkar. Their months of meticulous preparation culminated in a stunning visual and emotional experience that captivated audiences.

The grandeur of the evening was enhanced by the presence of several eminent personalities, including:

MP Luke Taylor

MP Bobby Dean

Shri Vasudev Devnani, Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (India)

Berry Lewis, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, London Region

Councillor Richard Chatterjee

Dr. Kuldeep Shekhawat, OFBJP UK

Hirdesh Gupta, IDUK (Indian Diaspora in the UK)

Aditya Pratap Singh, Global Brilliance Forum

Councillor Tushar Kumar

Mr. Ajay Thakur, Representative, High Commission of India (London)

Mr. Manish Malhotra, Vice President & Head of Sales, Infosys

Mr. Anshul Srivastav, Senior Vice President & Head – Europe

Their presence lent prestige to an evening that celebrated not just an epic tale but the enduring spirit of Sanatan Dharma flourishing in the heart of London.

Unlike commercial productions, London ki Ram Leela is a community-driven, non-profit initiative, organized by the community, for the community. Families, youth, and elders alike contributed time, talent, and resources — making it a shining example of cultural unity and volunteerism abroad.

A Cultural Triumph

From Sita Swayamvar to Lanka Dahan, each scene was executed with devotion, precision, and visual grandeur. Audiences witnessed a harmonious fusion of traditional Indian storytelling and modern stage technology, reaffirming that Ram Leela is not merely a performance, but a living embodiment of faith, values, and timeless culture.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
London Ram Leela 2025
