13-Year-Old Suspect Stabs Two Students At UK School; Reportedly Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’

A quiet school day in north-west London was shattered on Tuesday after a 13-year-old boy launched a knife attack inside Kingsbury High School, leaving two pupils fighting for their lives. The violence unfolded shortly before lunchtime and has sent shockwaves through the Brent community.

Police have described the case as a suspected ideologically motivated assault but have stopped short of designating it as terrorism. Counter-terrorism officers are nonetheless spearheading the inquiry, given the initial concerns surrounding the circumstances of the attack.

London Classroom Assault Sparks Panic

According to witness accounts, the teenager entered a classroom and sprayed a liquid at one student before turning on a 13-year-old boy, stabbing him in the neck and back. During the assault, he was heard shouting a religious phrase, reported Times of India.

The attacker then moved to another area of the school, where he stabbed a 12-year-old boy. Both victims were left with critical injuries. The suspect fled the premises, prompting a rapid emergency response.

Armed officers arrived swiftly, and the 13-year-old was arrested roughly an hour later after being located hiding near a mosque. Investigators recovered a knife believed to have been used in the attack.

Motive Under Investigation

Authorities confirmed that the suspect is a British national born in the UK and is not enrolled at Kingsbury High School. This detail has intensified questions over how he was able to gain entry to the premises.

While early fears pointed toward possible extremist motivations, detectives now believe the incident may have arisen from a personal dispute. Officers stressed that the suspect appeared to have acted alone.

Police are conducting interviews with between 30 and 40 witnesses, many of them children. Officials described the process as delicate and ongoing, reported BBC. Searches have also been carried out at two properties connected to the suspect, as well as at the mosque near where he was detained.

Community In Shock

The lower section of the school remained closed the next day as students, parents, and staff attempted to come to terms with the traumatic events.

Local councillor Kanta Mistry said residents were stunned, describing the school as a secure and well-regarded institution. Headteacher Alex Thomas called the incident “deeply traumatic” for students, staff, and families, and assured parents that appropriate support systems were being implemented.

