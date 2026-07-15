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English NewsNewsWorld24-Year-Old British Sikh Woman Dies In London Knife Attack; Suspect Arrested

24-Year-Old British Sikh Woman Dies In London Knife Attack; Suspect Arrested

A 24-year-old British Sikh woman, Kirandeep Kaur, was stabbed to death at a property in west London, while a man in his 20s was injured.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 24-year-old Kirandeep Kaur killed in a London stabbing.
  • Another man injured; Daniel James charged with murder.
  • Police investigate; community concerned about anti-Sikh hate crime.

London, Jul 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old British Sikh woman has been killed and a man in his 20s remains in hospital in a stabbing attack at a property in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Kirandeep Kaur was found with stab injuries when officers attended the property on Uxbridge Road in Hayes with the London Ambulance Service on Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene "despite the efforts of emergency services".

The Met Police arrested 44-year-old Daniel Sean James, who appeared before Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

“This is a shocking incident which has tragically resulted in one woman losing her life and another man in hospital with injuries," said Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo.

“Our thoughts at this time are with both victims and their loved ones, who are being supported by specialist officers. Our enquiries are in the early stages but we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public," he said.

Bhangoo appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything or has information that could assist the murder investigation to contact the Met Police.

“We know this incident will have caused significant concern in the community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days,” he said.

The police said Kaur's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The injured man, in his 20s, found outside the property in Hayes with stab injuries remains in hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Met Police said officers had quickly located Daniel Sean James, who matched the suspect’s description, nearby. He was arrested and taken to the hospital with injuries believed to have been caused after jumping from a window.

Some groups have expressed concerns that the attack may have been an anti-Sikh hate crime, coming weeks after the conviction of a British Sikh man found guilty of the murder of a teenager in south-east England in May.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was sentenced to life imprisonment over the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak following a highly charged trial where Digwa attempted a religious defence for his murder weapon.

The Sikh Network is presenting findings of a “spot survey” in Parliament on Wednesday that claims 40 per cent of respondents have experienced or witnessed anti-Sikh hate crimes since the trial. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim of the stabbing attack in west London?

The victim was Kirandeep Kaur, a 24-year-old British Sikh woman. She was found with stab injuries at a property in Hayes and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Has anyone been arrested or charged in connection with the stabbing?

Yes, 44-year-old Daniel Sean James was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article. He has already appeared before Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

What is the condition of the man injured in the incident?

A man in his 20s was found outside the property with stab injuries and remains in hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Are there concerns about the motive behind the attack?

Some groups have expressed concerns that the attack may have been an anti-Sikh hate crime. This follows a recent conviction of a British Sikh man in another case.

Published at : 15 Jul 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
British Sikh Woman London Stabbing
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