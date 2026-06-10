Indian-Origin Couple, Son Fall From 36th Floor London Apartment; Murder-Suicide Suspected

An Indian-origin couple and their nine-year-old son died after falling from the balcony of their apartment on the 36th floor of a high-rise residential tower in London, according to media reports. Authorities are treating the incident as an “unexpected” death and investigations are ongoing.

The tragedy occurred on May 27 at a luxury 46-storey residential building in south London. Emergency responders reached the location after reports that multiple people had fallen from a significant height. Despite efforts by paramedics to save them, 47-year-old Rakesh Pai, his wife Aditi Paralkar, 46, and their son Sid were pronounced dead at the scene.

The family lived on the 36th floor of the tower. Local MP Neil Coyle said investigators believe the child’s long-term medical condition may have played a role in the incident.

Son Had Medical Conditions

In a message shared with residents, Coyle described the deaths as deeply distressing and said some witnesses from the building had seen the incident unfold. He added that the child had reportedly been born in the UK with serious health complications.

Friends and acquaintances identified the couple as “Robin” and “Adi”. According to reports, the two worked in finance and construction consultancy. The family had travelled to India in 2020 seeking treatment for their son before returning to Britain in 2025.

However, some people close to the family questioned speculation surrounding the circumstances of the deaths. One friend reportedly said the situation did not align with their understanding of the family dynamic, describing Rakesh as calm and supportive despite the pressures they faced.

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Another acquaintance said caring for their son had taken a significant emotional toll on Aditi.

Police are continuing their investigation. A spokesperson said the deaths are currently being treated as unexpected and confirmed that no other injuries were reported. Specialist officers are supporting the family’s relatives.

Officials said the exact cause of death will be determined during a coroner’s inquest, which is yet to be scheduled.