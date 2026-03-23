Four Jewish Ambulances Torched Outside London Synagogue In Suspected Antisemitic Attack

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Four ambulances operated by Hatzola were set on fire in the early hours of Monday in Golders Green, triggering alarm across the capital and prompting a hate crime investigation by the Metropolitan Police. The attack, which targeted emergency vehicles serving a largely Jewish neighbourhood, has intensified concerns about rising antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom.

Early-Morning Blaze Sparks Panic

Emergency services were alerted at around 1:45 a.m. local time after multiple fires broke out among ambulances parked in a residential street. Residents reported hearing loud explosions, which were later explained by Shomrim as oxygen tanks inside the vehicles igniting due to the flames, as per New York Times.

The London Fire Brigade deployed dozens of firefighters to contain the blaze, which was brought under control by 03:06 GMT. As a precaution, nearby buildings were evacuated, though officials confirmed there were no injuries.

Police Hunt For Suspects

Authorities have launched a full investigation, treating the incident as an antisemitic hate crime. Superintendent Sarah Jackson, overseeing policing in the area, confirmed that officers are actively reviewing evidence.

Police have increased patrols in the area and are coordinating with local faith leaders to reassure residents. Officials have also urged the public to share any information that could assist the investigation.

Community Leaders Raise Alarm

The attack has drawn strong reactions from community representatives. Mark Gardner, chief executive of the Community Security Trust, said the incident bears “obvious parallels” to similar arson attacks targeting Jewish institutions in several European cities.

He pointed to a broader pattern of hostility that has intensified since the 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel and the subsequent conflict in Gaza, warning that Jewish communities remain on high alert.

Rising Fear In A Key Jewish Hub

Golders Green is widely regarded as one of London’s most prominent Jewish neighbourhoods, home to synagogues, schools, and businesses central to community life. The destruction of emergency vehicles—especially those operated by volunteers—has been viewed as particularly disturbing.

Beyond the immediate damage, the incident has reinforced fears of escalating hate crimes across the UK. For many residents, the attack is seen not only as vandalism but as a targeted act against a community that depends heavily on services like Hatzola for urgent medical assistance.