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Libya: Aircraft Carrying Prominent Figure Crashes In Misrata
A plane carrying a prominent figure crashed at Libya’s Misrata airport on Monday, according to Al Arabiya. The identity of the person on board is not yet clear. Airspace in the region has reportedly been closed following the crash.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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