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English NewsNewsWorldLibya: Aircraft Carrying Prominent Figure Crashes In Misrata

Libya: Aircraft Carrying Prominent Figure Crashes In Misrata

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 05:26 PM (IST)

A plane carrying a prominent figure crashed at Libya’s Misrata airport on Monday, according to Al Arabiya. The identity of the person on board is not yet clear. Airspace in the region has reportedly been closed following the crash.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
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