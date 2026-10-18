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English NewsNewsWorld'Liberals Importing Third World': JD Vance Blames Immigration For Violent France Protests

'Liberals Importing Third World': JD Vance Blames Immigration For Violent France Protests

France is witnessing escalating protests, with reports of fires, looting and clashes alongside demonstrations over school conditions and economic grievances.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
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  • Macron vowed action; Yellow Vests weigh joining movement.

US Vice President JD Vance has blamed immigration and diversity policies for the violent protests in France, where student-led demonstrations over education budget cuts and “deplorable” school conditions have intensified.

In a post on X, Vance criticised Western governments' approach to immigration, arguing that policies pursued by Western liberals in the name of diversity had overlooked questions of assimilation and compatibility. He also warned that the unrest should serve as a lesson for the United States.

"Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen," he said.

"I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn," Vance added.

The protests in France have continued to gather momentum, with demonstrations also drawing attention to declining purchasing power, rising fuel prices and allegations of excessive police force.

Vance also shared the footage of the historic city hall, which was set ablaze by protesters.

Vance also went on to warn Amercians that congressional Democrats wanted a similar future for the United States.

"And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country," he wrote.

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Former Yellow Vest Figures Consider Joining Protests

French media reports have indicated that figures associated with the Yellow Vest movement could join the demonstrations in support of high-school students.

The movement emerged in 2018, bringing thousands of people onto the streets over rising fuel prices and economic inequality. The protests were marked by clashes with police, with rubber bullets reportedly injuring more than 2,500 demonstrators and 1,800 police personnel.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told France 24 that around 550,000 people had participated in protests over declining purchasing power, including 110,000 demonstrators in Paris. He also said police had arrested 400 people on vandalism charges.

According to France 24, demonstrations linked to rising fuel prices are also being planned across the country with support from left-wing groups. However, Yellow Vest activists have denied that their movement was behind the initial protests on October 17.

"No Yellow Vest was behind the (October 17 protests). Now, as soon as people talk about fuel and discontent, they are immediately labelled 'Yellow Vests'. It's almost become a brand," Rodrigues said.

Activist Sophie Tissier, meanwhile, drew comparisons between the current agitation and the 2018 movement, describing the protests as legitimate.

“This movement is entirely legitimate. French people are exhausted,” she said.

Rodrigues also suggested that former Yellow Vest activists could see the latest demonstrations as an opportunity to revive their campaign.

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Macron Vows Action Against Violence, Looting

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a firm stance against violence and vandalism during the demonstrations, which have been led primarily by students protesting education cuts, school conditions and alleged excessive use of force by police.

In a post on X, Macron pledged legal action against those involved in vandalism and looting, while expressing support for law enforcement agencies.

"No room for violence in our Republic. Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished. To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation. We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so," he wrote.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also condemned the escalating violence. He maintained that peaceful demonstrations were legitimate but warned that arson, looting and attacks on public and private property would not be tolerated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Yellow Vest movement involved in the current French protests?

While former Yellow Vest figures might join, activists have denied their movement was behind the initial October 17 protests. Some activists, however, see the latest demonstrations as an opportunity to revive their campaign.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
France Protests JD Vance France Student Protest
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