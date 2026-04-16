Lashkar-e-Taiba Founder Amir Hamza Shot At In Lahore, Injured But Declared ‘Safe’ By Group

Maulana Amir Hamza, a founding member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Lahore on Thursday, in what appears to be a pre-planned attack.

The incident unfolded shortly after Hamza had finished recording a programme at a television studio and was heading home. As his vehicle moved away from the premises, assailants lying in wait ambushed the car, unleashing a volley of gunfire.

Ambush Near Peco Road

According to initial reports, the attack took place near Peco Road, close to Pindi Stop, at around 10 a.m. Witnesses said the attackers, believed to be riding a motorcycle, fired indiscriminately at the vehicle, catching Hamza off guard moments after he left the studio.

He sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm during the assault. At the time of the incident, retired Pakistani judge Nazir Ahmed Ghazi was also present inside the vehicle.

Group Claims He Is ‘Safe’

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s political wing, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), later released a photograph of Hamza and claimed that he is out of danger. According to the group, he received first aid immediately after the shooting and was subsequently sent home.

The statement further said that Hamza remains in contact with Lahore police officials. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Lahore Police regarding his condition or the details of the investigation.

Sources indicate that two unidentified motorcyclists carried out the attack before fleeing the scene. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Hamza had co-founded Lashkar-e-Taiba alongside Hafiz Saeed, an organisation designated as a terrorist group by both India and the United States.