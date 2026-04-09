Lebanon Seeks Pakistan’s Support To Halt Israeli Attacks Ahead Of US-Iran Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ceasefire scope remains uncertain with differing views from nations.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has sought Pakistan’s support to bring an immediate end to attacks targeting Lebanon, as regional tensions intensify ahead of high-stakes US-Iran talks scheduled in Islamabad.

According to Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office, Salam made the appeal during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging Islamabad to play a proactive role in securing relief for Lebanon amid ongoing hostilities.

Pakistan Reaffirms Peace Push, Condemns Attacks

Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace efforts, emphasising that Islamabad’s role in facilitating dialogue remains central to de-escalation.

“Pakistan was engaged in sincere efforts for regional peace and it was in this spirit that the peace talks between Iran and the US were being convened,” Sharif told Salam, according to an official statement.

In a post on X, Sharif strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on Lebanon and expressed condolences over the loss of lives. He also highlighted Pakistan’s intent to advance peace through diplomatic channels, including the upcoming Iran–US talks.

Sharif noted that Salam appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and underscored the need for continued support to secure an immediate halt to attacks on Lebanon and its people.

Lebanon Pushes for Inclusion in Ceasefire

The development comes as Lebanon seeks clarity on its position in the evolving ceasefire framework linked to the Iran-US conflict. Salam’s office said he had urged Pakistan to confirm that any truce would extend to Lebanon, particularly after Israeli strikes reportedly killed more than 250 people.

In its statement, the Lebanese government stressed the need to ensure that the ceasefire covers Lebanon to prevent a recurrence of recent attacks. Islamabad, in turn, confirmed that Lebanon had formally sought its support in ending the violence.

Uncertainty Over Ceasefire Scope

However, Israel and the United States have indicated that the current ceasefire understanding does not include Lebanon. Israel has maintained that it will continue operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has drawn Lebanon deeper into the regional conflict since March 2.

At the same time, Iran’s parliamentary speaker signalled a contrasting position, warning that Tehran considers Lebanon an “inseparable part of the ceasefire” and cautioning of strong responses if attacks persist.