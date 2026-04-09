Israel Strikes Lebanon Again, Ceasefire At Risk As Iran Maintains Hormuz Blockade

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Israel launched fresh strikes on Lebanon on Thursday, intensifying tensions in the Middle East and putting a fragile ceasefire at risk. The latest attacks follow the deadliest wave of Israeli strikes in the conflict so far, which reportedly killed more than 250 people and raised fears of a wider escalation.

The developments come just as diplomatic efforts were gaining momentum, with Iranian negotiators expected to travel to Pakistan for the first round of peace talks with a US delegation scheduled for Saturday.

Ceasefire Under Strain as Iran Refuses to Back Down

Despite the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, there was no indication that Tehran had lifted its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that has triggered unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies.

Iran has made its position clear: no agreement will hold as long as Israeli strikes on Lebanon continue. In response to the latest attacks targeting Hezbollah, Tehran reportedly shut the strategic waterway again on Thursday, reversing its earlier decision to reopen it temporarily.

Netanyahu Vows Continued Strikes Against Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the military action, saying operations against Hezbollah would continue “wherever necessary”. In a statement, he said Israeli forces had eliminated Ali Youssef Kharshi, described as a close aide to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.

Netanyahu also said the Israeli Defence Forces carried out overnight strikes on key infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including weapons depots, launch sites and operational headquarters.

“Our message is clear: whoever acts against Israeli civilians will be struck,” he said, adding that operations would continue until security is restored in northern Israel.

Civilian Areas Hit, Casualty Figures Vary

The strikes reportedly hit busy commercial and residential areas in central Beirut, just hours after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran.

Casualty figures remain unclear, with Reuters reporting more than 250 deaths, while the Associated Press put the toll at 182.

Lebanon Not Covered by Ceasefire, Say US and Israel

Netanyahu said Lebanon was not included in the two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, a position echoed by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

In a televised address, Netanyahu said Israel had struck around 100 targets in a matter of minutes, calling it one of the most significant blows to Hezbollah since earlier operations. He added that Israel had established security zones beyond its borders in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.