Israel has launched fresh strikes on Lebanon, intensifying tensions and potentially jeopardizing a fragile ceasefire. These attacks follow a deadly wave of strikes that raised fears of wider escalation.
Israel Strikes Lebanon Again, Ceasefire At Risk As Iran Maintains Hormuz Blockade
Israel’s fresh strikes on Lebanon have put the US-Iran ceasefire at risk, with Iran refusing talks and maintaining the Strait of Hormuz blockade amid rising casualties and escalating regional tensions.
Israel launched fresh strikes on Lebanon on Thursday, intensifying tensions in the Middle East and putting a fragile ceasefire at risk. The latest attacks follow the deadliest wave of Israeli strikes in the conflict so far, which reportedly killed more than 250 people and raised fears of a wider escalation.
The developments come just as diplomatic efforts were gaining momentum, with Iranian negotiators expected to travel to Pakistan for the first round of peace talks with a US delegation scheduled for Saturday.
Ceasefire Under Strain as Iran Refuses to Back Down
Despite the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, there was no indication that Tehran had lifted its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that has triggered unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies.
Iran has made its position clear: no agreement will hold as long as Israeli strikes on Lebanon continue. In response to the latest attacks targeting Hezbollah, Tehran reportedly shut the strategic waterway again on Thursday, reversing its earlier decision to reopen it temporarily.
Netanyahu Vows Continued Strikes Against Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the military action, saying operations against Hezbollah would continue “wherever necessary”. In a statement, he said Israeli forces had eliminated Ali Youssef Kharshi, described as a close aide to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.
Netanyahu also said the Israeli Defence Forces carried out overnight strikes on key infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including weapons depots, launch sites and operational headquarters.
“Our message is clear: whoever acts against Israeli civilians will be struck,” he said, adding that operations would continue until security is restored in northern Israel.
Civilian Areas Hit, Casualty Figures Vary
The strikes reportedly hit busy commercial and residential areas in central Beirut, just hours after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran.
Casualty figures remain unclear, with Reuters reporting more than 250 deaths, while the Associated Press put the toll at 182.
Lebanon Not Covered by Ceasefire, Say US and Israel
Netanyahu said Lebanon was not included in the two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, a position echoed by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
In a televised address, Netanyahu said Israel had struck around 100 targets in a matter of minutes, calling it one of the most significant blows to Hezbollah since earlier operations. He added that Israel had established security zones beyond its borders in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current situation between Israel and Lebanon?
Is Lebanon included in the US-Iran ceasefire agreement?
No, Lebanon is not included in the two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, according to statements from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, US President Trump, and Vice President Vance.
What is Iran's stance on the ceasefire and Israeli strikes?
Iran has stated that no agreement will hold as long as Israeli strikes on Lebanon continue. They reportedly shut down the Strait of Hormuz again after the latest Israeli attacks.
What did Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu say about the strikes?
Netanyahu defended the military action, vowing to continue strikes against Hezbollah wherever necessary. He stated that Israel struck key infrastructure and warned that anyone acting against Israeli civilians would be targeted.
What are the reported casualty figures from the strikes?
Casualty figures vary, with Reuters reporting over 250 deaths and the Associated Press stating 182 deaths. The strikes reportedly hit commercial and residential areas in Beirut.