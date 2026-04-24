Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Extended By 3 Weeks After White House Talks, Trump Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fragile truce continues amid ongoing border clashes.

The ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel has been extended by three weeks following a high-level meeting at the White House, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

Trump hosted Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad in the Oval Office for a second round of US-mediated talks. The meeting came just a day after Israeli strikes reportedly killed at least five people, including a journalist.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated: "The Meeting went very well! The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah." The Iran-aligned group Hezbollah was not present at the talks, maintaining its stance that it has "the right to resist" occupying forces.

Trump, while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, further indicated optimism about broader diplomacy, noting a "great chance" for a peace agreement within the year and expressing intent to host Benjamin Netanyahu and Joseph Aoun.

"We had a great meeting with the very high officials of Lebanon and the very high officials of Israel, and I think that the president of Lebanon and the prime minister of Israel, over the next couple of weeks, will be coming here," he said.

Senior US officials present at the meeting included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ambassador Mike Huckabee, and Ambassador Michel Issa.

Terms And Immediate Impact Of Ceasefire

The ceasefire, initially negotiated through diplomatic channels in Washington, was due to expire before being extended. While it has reduced large-scale violence, clashes persist in southern Lebanon, particularly in areas where Israeli forces maintain a buffer zone.

Lebanese Ambassador Moawad, who had pushed for the extension, thanked Trump, saying, "I think with your help, with your support, we can make Lebanon great again."

Key Demands And Disputes

Lebanon is expected to press for Israeli troop withdrawal, the return of detainees, and clearer border demarcation in the next phase of talks. Israel, meanwhile, has been seeking cooperation from Beirut against Hezbollah.

Trump also called for Lebanon to end laws restricting engagement with Israel. "It's a crime to talk with Israel?" he said, adding, "Well, I'm pretty sure that that will be ended very quickly. I'll make sure of that."

Fragile Truce At Risk As Deadly Clashes Continue

Despite the truce, violence has persisted. Lebanese authorities reported casualties from Israeli strikes, including journalist Amal Khalil. Israel said it was reviewing the incident and maintains it does not target journalists.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said the group supports extending the ceasefire but only "on the basis of full compliance by the Israeli enemy".

Recent exchanges, including rocket fire, drone attacks, and artillery shelling over the last 24 hours, highlight the fragile nature of the ceasefire.

Hezbollah launched an anti-tank strike on Israeli troops using a barrage of rockets. While Israel reported no fatalities from that attack, it confirmed that one reservist was wounded in a separate drone strike, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have continued air operations, stating that three Hezbollah fighters were killed while attempting to target one of its drones. Fighting intensified over the day, building on clashes that had already been escalating in recent days.

According to the Lebanese military, Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon began within hours of the ceasefire coming into effect, raising concerns over violations. However, Israeli troops have maintained their presence in southern Lebanon, where they have reportedly demolished villages to establish a buffer zone along what they refer to as the “Yellow Line,” the report said.

With both sides still exchanging fire and tensions running high, the extended ceasefire offers a window for diplomacy, but the situation on the ground remains volatile.



