Leaked UK Govt Letter Exposes Pakistan's Extradition Pressure Over Exiled Dissidents

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan demands critics for Rochdale child sex abuse deportees.

Pakistan refuses deportees, specifically demanding critics Adil Raja.

Britain rejects blackmail, exploring legislation to deport sex offenders.

In an extraordinary diplomatic standoff, Pakistan has reportedly demanded that the United Kingdom hand over prominent political dissidents living in Britain in exchange for accepting the deportation of convicted members of the notorious Rochdale child sex abuse ring. The diplomatic extortion attempt, first exposed by The Telegraph, has triggered a fierce backlash in Whitehall and Westminster, with British lawmakers accusing Islamabad of attempting to use the protection of prolific child rapists as geopolitical leverage.

The Hostage Diplomacy: Dissidents For Deportees

At the heart of the crisis is Shabir Ahmed (73), the ringleader of the "Rochdale grooming gang" who was convicted in 2012 for 30 child rape and sexual offenses involving vulnerable girls as young as 12. Having served 14 years of a 22-year sentence, Ahmed was recently released. While the UK stripped him of his British citizenship in 2016 to facilitate his deportation, an archaic loophole in Section 7 of the Immigration Act 1971 protects certain Commonwealth citizens who arrived before 1973, blocking his immediate removal.

Furthermore, Pakistan has continuously refused to accept Ahmed and three other accomplices Qari Abdul Rauf, Adil Khan, and Abdul Aziz claiming they renounced their Pakistani citizenship decades ago. However, senior Pakistani officials have now explicitly linked the repatriation of these child predators to a "quid pro quo" arrangement involving high-profile critics of Pakistan’s current civilian-military regime Major (Retd) Adil Raja and Shehzad Akbar.

Major Adil Raja, a former military officer and investigative journalist living in exile in the UK, has been sentenced in absentia to two life terms by a Pakistani court over allegations that his Scoops constituted anti-state propaganda. Apart from Raja, Shahzad Akbar, a former accountability adviser to ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, is also wanted by Islamabad in cases registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

While Islamabad maintains a strictly formal legal stance on the international stage, Intelligence Sources in Islamabad have revealed that the driving force behind Pakistan's desperate bid to deport Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja is that both individuals simply "know too much." Akbar, the former accountability chief, reportedly holds some classified state documents capable of heavily destabilising the fragile Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government.

While Raja, a former military officer, continuously leaks sensitive internal dynamics and documents related to alleged corruption of Pakistan’s Military Elite that severely compromise General Asim Munir's current military leadership. Out of more than 27 prominent dissidents and critics currently exiled in the UK and other Western nations, Akbar and Raja have been prioritized at the absolute top of Islamabad's extradition wishlist because their possession of actionable intelligence moves them beyond mere critics into a direct threat to regime survival.

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Britain Digs In: “No Concessions To Blackmail”

In a leaked correspondence of January 2026 accessed by ABP News, addressed to British MP Sarah Green, Dan Jarvis then the Security Minister at the Home Office and now the UK Defence Secretary, addressed the issue of Adil Raja’s extradition. Jarvis wrote: “We regularly raise concerns about democratic freedoms and human rights with the Government of Pakistan, including restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly.”

Jarvis futher stated “During recent ministerial engagements, we have underlined that any human rights violations should be fully investigated in line with international law. The UK Government takes the protection of individuals’ rights, freedoms, and safety very seriously. Any attempt by any foreign power to intimidate, harass, or harm individuals or communities in the UK will not be tolerated.”

Jarvis in the letter, without confirming or denying any extradition request, said that extradition remains the sole prerogative of the judiciary, signaling that London will not bypass the rule of law to satisfy Islamabad’s authoritarian demands. Concurrently, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is actively exploring emergency legislation to repeal the 1971 legal loopholes to deport Ahmed regardless of Pakistan's cooperation.

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"Piss Right Off": Furious Backlash In Westminster

The revelation that Pakistan is leveraging child rapists to hunt political opponents has sparked immense fury across the British political spectrum. Leading the charge, Rupert Lowe, Member of Parliament and leader of Restore Britain launched a scathing attack on Islamabad via social media, telling the Pakistani government to "piss right off."

Lowe said that, Restore Britain government (if come to power) would end all Pakistani visas, halt Pakistani immigration to Britain, scrap foreign aid to Pakistan, and impose taxes on remittances and dividends sent to the country. He added that his government (if come to power) would work with international allies to ensure that Pakistani visas to their countries were also cancelled and that strict trade sanctions were imposed on Pakistan.

Lowe further claimed that Britain would not be “bullied or blackmailed” by what he described Pakistan as a “rogue state” and alleged that Pakistan had supplied Britain with “endless child rapists and paedophiles.” He said a Restore Britain government would retaliate “with the full force of the British state,” adding, “Watch how quickly the Pakistanis fold. We would do it so hard and so brutally, it would never be needed again. We will not allow Pakistan to bully Britain any longer.”