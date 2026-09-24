Lahore HC Refuses Immediate Relief To Imran Khan’s Sisters Over Detention Orders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lahore High Court seeks report on Khan sisters' detentions.

Sisters were detained before a planned PTI protest.

Punjab government banned public gatherings citing security threats.

The Lahore High Court on Thursday declined to immediately suspend the detention orders against former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s sisters, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, and sought a report from the authorities before deciding on their plea, according to Pakistan’s Dawn.

Court Seeks Authorities’ Report

During the hearing, lawyers representing Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi argued that both women were non-political and had been detained without sufficient legal justification.

The lawyers also pointed out that Uzma Khan had already been acquitted in a previous case and urged the court to suspend the detention orders, asper ANI news agency.

The judge said the court would await an official report from the concerned authorities before deciding on the suspension plea. Notices were also issued to the respondents, seeking their replies.

The petition names the Lahore Deputy Commissioner, Capital City Police Officer, Home Department secretary and superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail as respondents, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan’s Sisters Detained Ahead Of PTI Protest

The legal proceedings followed the detention of Imran Khan’s three sisters — Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan — under a 30-day detention order issued by the Lahore deputy commissioner under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

The detentions came ahead of a September 27 demonstration planned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters seeking the release of Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023 following convictions in multiple cases.

The PTI has maintained that the legal proceedings against its founder are politically motivated.

Punjab Imposes 13-Day Ban On Public Gatherings

Ahead of the planned demonstrations, the Punjab government imposed a 13-day ban on public gatherings across the province, according to The Express Tribune.

The restrictions prohibit public gatherings, processions and assemblies involving five or more people in public places, roads and open spaces. Authorities also ordered restrictions around Attock and Rawalpindi and deployed paramilitary Rangers in four districts.

The notification also prohibits carrying or displaying weapons and activities aimed at provoking or encouraging people to join unauthorised gatherings.

Wedding ceremonies, funeral prayers, burials and congregations inside mosques and designated places of worship have been exempted from the restrictions.

According to the notification cited by The Express Tribune, law enforcement and intelligence agencies had received information about a serious security threat, including alleged plans by militant groups to target public gatherings.

Imran Khan’s Son Condemns Detentions

Earlier this week, Kasim Khan, Imran Khan’s son, condemned the detention of his aunts Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi and called for international intervention.

In a statement on X, Kasim alleged that his aunts and cousins had been taken away from their homes without explanation.

"This is a disgrace. Now my Aunts Dr. Uzma and Noreen, along with my cousins Shershah and Shahrez, have now been abducted as well," he said.

He further alleged that no reasons had been given for their arrests or information provided about their whereabouts, describing the action as "criminal behaviour" and calling for international intervention.