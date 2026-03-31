One of Kuwait's crude carriers, the Al-Salmi, was hit by a drone strike while docked at Dubai port. The vessel caught fire and sustained structural damage.
Kuwait Warns Of Major Oil Spill After Tanker Attacked By Iran In Dubai
The crude carrier sustained structural damage, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. Maritime firefighting units handled the situation and ensured the safety of the crew.
Kuwait has warned of a potential oil spill after one of its crude carriers was hit in an attack while docked at Dubai port in the UAE, according to official statements released on Tuesday.
The incident involved a drone strike on the fully loaded tanker Al-Salmi, which caught fire in Emirati waters. Authorities in Dubai confirmed that emergency teams were deployed immediately, and the blaze has since been brought under control. All 24 crew members on board were reported safe, with no injuries.
Iran is consistent in its promises— 🇷🇺 STANISLAV KRAPIVNIK 🇷🇺 (@STANISKRAPIVNIK) March 30, 2026
According to media reports, a ship that attempted to exit the Strait of Hormuz without Iran's permission was attacked. pic.twitter.com/hmUjCw7cMM
Oil Tanker Suffered Structural Damage
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said the vessel sustained structural damage in what it described as a direct attack, allegedly involving Iranian forces. The company cautioned that the damage and resulting fire raised concerns about a possible oil leak into surrounding waters. Efforts are underway to contain any environmental impact.
Dubai’s media office said maritime firefighting units handled the situation and ensured the safety of the crew, while investigations into the drone-related incident continue.
The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with ongoing hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The situation has already begun to rattle global markets, with oil prices on track for a sharp monthly surge, while equities in Asia have seen steep declines. Investors are increasingly reacting to geopolitical risks, amid fears of rising inflation and slower economic growth.
Australian PM Says War Fueling Price Concerns
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said uncertainty surrounding the ongoing conflict in Iran is increasing concerns among Australians over rising prices and global instability.
Addressing Labor MPs during a closed-door meeting at Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday, Albanese said the government is focused on securing fuel supplies as the war continues to disrupt global energy markets.
“We have been concentrating on supply, supply, supply,” he said, highlighting efforts to stabilise fuel availability despite growing challenges.
He acknowledged that many Australians are already facing financial strain, adding that uncertainty about the duration and outcome of the conflict is contributing to public anxiety.
“People are doing it tough. There is uncertainty over the war and uncertainty over how it ends. This is causing understandable anxiety. The increase in price only adds to this anxiety,” he said.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Kuwait's crude carrier?
Were there any injuries from the attack?
No, all 24 crew members on board the Al-Salmi were reported safe and unharmed following the incident.
What are the concerns following the attack?
Authorities are concerned about a potential oil spill due to the structural damage and fire on the tanker, and are working to contain any environmental impact.
How is the ongoing conflict affecting global markets?
The conflict is causing global markets to react, with oil prices increasing and Asian equities declining. Investors are concerned about geopolitical risks, inflation, and slower economic growth.
How is the conflict impacting Australians?
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that the conflict is increasing concerns among Australians about rising prices and global instability, affecting their financial strain.