Kuwait Warns Of Major Oil Spill After Tanker Attacked By Iran In Dubai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Kuwait has warned of a potential oil spill after one of its crude carriers was hit in an attack while docked at Dubai port in the UAE, according to official statements released on Tuesday.

The incident involved a drone strike on the fully loaded tanker Al-Salmi, which caught fire in Emirati waters. Authorities in Dubai confirmed that emergency teams were deployed immediately, and the blaze has since been brought under control. All 24 crew members on board were reported safe, with no injuries.

Iran is consistent in its promises



According to media reports, a ship that attempted to exit the Strait of Hormuz without Iran's permission was attacked. pic.twitter.com/hmUjCw7cMM — 🇷🇺 STANISLAV KRAPIVNIK 🇷🇺 (@STANISKRAPIVNIK) March 30, 2026

Oil Tanker Suffered Structural Damage

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said the vessel sustained structural damage in what it described as a direct attack, allegedly involving Iranian forces. The company cautioned that the damage and resulting fire raised concerns about a possible oil leak into surrounding waters. Efforts are underway to contain any environmental impact.

Dubai’s media office said maritime firefighting units handled the situation and ensured the safety of the crew, while investigations into the drone-related incident continue.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with ongoing hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The situation has already begun to rattle global markets, with oil prices on track for a sharp monthly surge, while equities in Asia have seen steep declines. Investors are increasingly reacting to geopolitical risks, amid fears of rising inflation and slower economic growth.

Australian PM Says War Fueling Price Concerns

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said uncertainty surrounding the ongoing conflict in Iran is increasing concerns among Australians over rising prices and global instability.

Addressing Labor MPs during a closed-door meeting at Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday, Albanese said the government is focused on securing fuel supplies as the war continues to disrupt global energy markets.

“We have been concentrating on supply, supply, supply,” he said, highlighting efforts to stabilise fuel availability despite growing challenges.

He acknowledged that many Australians are already facing financial strain, adding that uncertainty about the duration and outcome of the conflict is contributing to public anxiety.

“People are doing it tough. There is uncertainty over the war and uncertainty over how it ends. This is causing understandable anxiety. The increase in price only adds to this anxiety,” he said.