A fire broke out at units of Kuwait’s national oil company Mina Al-Ahmadi on Friday after the drone attack, raising fresh concerns over the security of critical energy infrastructure in the region.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), emergency and firefighting teams swiftly activated response measures to contain the blaze and stop it from spreading further.

“Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) told KUNA that the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery was targeted in a drone attack early this morning, resulting in fires in several operational units,” official news agency KUNA reports, confirming that no injuries were reported and that all necessary steps were taken to ensure worker safety and safeguard the facility.

KPC Press Release on this morning's malicious attack on Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery. pic.twitter.com/PUtETo1NVf — KPC | مؤسسة البترول الكويتية (@kpcofficialkw) April 3, 2026

This marks the second such incident in recent weeks, with the refinery having also been targeted by multiple drones on March 20, an attack that similarly resulted in no casualties.

The attack occurred after US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, threatening to strike its bridges and power plants. It also comes as Iran continues to target energy sites in Gulf Arab states after Israel on Wednesday bombed Iran’s massive South Pars offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf.