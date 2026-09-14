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English NewsNewsWorldKPK CM Sohail Afridi ‘Abducted’ By Police During Pro-Imran Khan Rally In Lahore, Dropped 3 KM Away

KPK CM Sohail Afridi ‘Abducted’ By Police During Pro-Imran Khan Rally In Lahore, Dropped 3 KM Away

Pakistan's KP CM Sohail Afridi was stopped by Lahore Police during a pro-Imran Khan rally, sparking protests and fresh questions over democracy.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 11:32 PM (IST)

High-voltage political drama unfolded in Lahore, the provincial capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province, during a roadshow organised in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's release. Punjab Police intercepted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in the middle of his rally, forced him into a police vehicle, and dropped him off roughly three kilometres away.

Afridi accused Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of personally ordering the action, alleging that police abducted him from the rally route on Mall Road and abandoned him at Laxmi Chowk.

Visuals Show High-Speed Chase

Visuals from the scene show a Lahore Police vehicle transporting Chief Minister Sohail Afridi while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers followed on motorcycles. Throughout the pursuit, supporters repeatedly raised slogans, claiming that Lahore Police had kidnapped the sitting Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also Read: Houthis Seize Hanish Islands In Red Sea As Iran War Escalates, Pressure Mounts On Saudi Oil Routes

Chief Minister Urges Calm

After being dropped off at Laxmi Chowk, Afridi addressed gathered workers, urging patience and peaceful conduct while recounting the incident.

The high-handed action by Lahore Police against an elected Chief Minister has raised severe questions regarding the state of democracy in Pakistan, highlighting a situation where top constitutional figures of a major province like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can be intercepted and displaced off public roads at will.

Also Read: Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Marries Multimillionaire For Second Time At 52

Published at : 14 Sep 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Khan Pakistan Sohail Afridi KPK CM
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