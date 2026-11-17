Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump hinted meeting Kim; experts doubt immediate connection.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen smoking a cigarette while his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, skied down a mountain slope during a visit to a tourist destination near the country's border with China. Photographs released by state media on Tuesday showed the family enjoying the winter resort as Kim inspected construction projects in the Samjiyon tourist district.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim, his daughter and several senior officials visited the region on November 15 and 16.

Kim Smokes, Family Poses At Mountain Resort

Photographs released by North Korean state media showed Kim seated in a leather chair, wearing sunglasses and holding a cigarette, with a broad smile on his face. His wife, Ri Sol Ju, was standing behind him.

In another photograph, his daughter Ju Ae was seen skiing downhill in a white outfit without a helmet. Kim's younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, was also part of the delegation and appeared in photographs taken at the resort.

South Korea's intelligence agency has previously assessed that Ju Ae is being groomed as a potential successor to her father, drawing international attention to her public appearances alongside the North Korean leader.

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Kim Inspects Hotels, Ski Centres In Samjiyon

During the two-day visit, Kim received updates on construction work at several locations, including Mudubong and areas surrounding Mount Paektu.

He toured hotels, ski facilities and other tourism infrastructure before praising the quality of the completed structures.

Kim “expressed great satisfaction, saying that all the structures are really impeccable as they were built in a delicate way”, KCNA reported.

The state news agency also quoted him praising the surrounding landscape, describing the scenery as spectacular and reminiscent of a town nestled in a forest.

After climbing Mount Paektu, Kim described the location as a natural destination unlike anywhere else in the world. He also praised the buildings constructed at what North Korea regards as a sacred revolutionary site, calling them monumental achievements of the state irrespective of their size.

Why Mount Paektu Holds Significance For North Korea

Mount Paektu has considerable historical and political significance in North Korea's official narrative. The country maintains that its founding leader, Kim Il Sung, led an anti-Japanese struggle from the mountain region.

North Korean accounts also identify the Paektu Secret Camp as the birthplace of his son and successor, Kim Jong Il.

Samjiyon, located near the Chinese border, serves as a gateway to Mount Paektu, which is regarded as a sacred location associated with the Kim family.

Trump Hints At Possible Meeting With Kim Jong Un

The photographs emerged as US President Donald Trump indicated that he was open to meeting Kim during his visit to China this week.

Trump, who held three meetings with the North Korean leader during his first presidential term, left the possibility open before departing for China.

“We may meet with Kim Jong Un also, so that’ll be good,” Trump told reporters, adding that whether Kim would travel for a meeting was “up to President Xi” of China.

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Experts See No Indication Of North Korea-US Talks

China is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. However, analysts have questioned whether Kim's visit to Samjiyon was connected to a possible meeting with Trump, given that the two locations are more than 2,500 km apart in a straight line.

Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP, “The KCNA report does not contain any message aimed at the United States and there are no signs of preparations for a meeting,”

“Kim’s visit therefore is hard to be seen as a preparation for any North Korea-US meeting this week,” he said.