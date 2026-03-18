Kim Jong-Un Re-Elected With 99.93% Of Votes; Internet Wonders Who Cast 0.07% Against Him

In a development that has triggered both global headlines and a wave of internet satire, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has secured a near-unanimous victory in the country’s 2026 parliamentary elections.

According to state media reports from the Central Election Committee, the election for the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) concluded on March 15, 2026, with an extraordinary 99.99% voter turnout.

The Results: 99.93% Approval

While the overwhelming support for the ruling Workers’ Party is standard for the reclusive nation, the official figures released on March 17, 2026, included a rare detail:

In Favor: 99.93% of voters approved the registered candidates.

Rejection: 0.07% of voters reportedly cast ballots to reject the candidates.

Turnout: 99.99% (with only 0.0037% unable to vote due to being abroad or at sea).

Internet Reaction: "Who are the 0.07%?"

The inclusion of a "rejection" percentage - a rarity in a country where dissent is typically invisible - has caused a social media firestorm. Users across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have responded with dark humor and concern:

"The Final Countdown:" One viral comment joked, "A moment of silence for those 0.07% people. They are about to go on a very long, one-way camping trip."

"Population Forecast:" Another user quipped, "Breaking news: North Korea's population expected to decrease by exactly 0.07% this summer."

"The Bravest People on Earth:" Many netizens noted that the 0.07% must be the most courageous individuals in the country for choosing the "No" box, while others speculated the figure was fabricated to give the election a thin veneer of "democratic" legitimacy.

Political Context

This election follows the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party in February 2026, where Kim Jong Un was re-elected as General Secretary. Analysts suggest the election is a "rubber-stamp" process designed to formalize a generational shift in leadership and codify Kim's hardline stance toward South Korea, which he now officially classifies as a "hostile state."

The new legislature is set to convene on March 22, 2026, to finalize constitutional revisions and formalize the re-election of Kim as the President of the State Affairs Commission.