Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom North Korea tested new tactical missile warheads, upgraded artillery.

Kim emphasized strengthening offensive posture targeting South Korean border.

Pyongyang seeks advanced precision weapons, rejecting US denuclearization demands.

Reported by: Shakeel Sobhan with AFP, AP, Reuters | Edited by: Sean Sinico



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of "special mission" warhead for a tactical ballistic missile, state media KCNA reported on Friday, as Pyongyang pushes for an "offensive posture" along its border with South Korea.

While supervising the tests of "major weapons" Kim said North Korea's self-defense policy includes an objective to strengthen "the deadly and destructive offensive posture to make no enemy dare to confront," according to KCNA.

The tests were conducted on the anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950–53 Korean War.

'Show of force against South Korea'

The KCNA report said the tests included:

an upgraded 240-mm multiple rocket launcher, with a range of up to 90 km (56 miles)

a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a "special mission" warhead designed to strike strategic targets, including airfields, ports and power facilities, and

a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer with extended-range shells

Kim said the tests demonstrated progress in strengthening North Korea's firepower along the southern border, referring to potential targets in South Korea, including US military bases there, KCNA reported.

Analyst Yang Moo-jin, a former president of the University of North Korean Studies, told the AFP news agency that the details provided by Pyongyang amounted to "a show of force against the South Korean capital region."

Pyongyang chases 'ultra-precise' weapons

Pyongyang is pushing for automation, long-range capability and "ultra-precision" in its weapons programs. The latest tests came just days after North Korea commissioned its first 5,000-ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon, on Tuesday.

The North Korean leader has called for the expansion of the country's nuclear and military capabilities amid the failure of diplomatic efforts by US President Donald Trump in 2019.

Kim has said that diplomatic efforts can only resume if the US drops its demand for denuclearization of North Korea.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)