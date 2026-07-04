Trump Taunts Iran During Khamenei Funeral: 'We Gave Them A Week Off Because...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump claimed US actions made Iran eager to negotiate.

Iran began six-day funeral ceremonies for Supreme Leader Khamenei.

Khamenei died in February during coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes.

Thousands mourned in Tehran; burial planned July 9 in Mashhad.

Khamenei Funeral In Iran: US President Donald Trump used America's Independence Day celebrations to deliver a pointed message on Iran, claiming the United States had dealt a crushing blow to the country even as Tehran began six days of funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking before a crowd at Mount Rushmore on Friday, Trump linked recent military action against Iran to what he described as a position of strength for the United States. His remarks came as thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran to pay their respects to Khamenei, whose death has become a defining moment in the ongoing conflict between Iran, the US and Israel.

Trump Claims Iran Wants To 'Settle'

Addressing supporters during the Independence Day event, Trump said the recent military campaign had left Iran eager to negotiate. He said, as per reports, "they knocked the hell out of Iran and they’re dying to settle."

Continuing his remarks, Trump added, "We gave them a week off for a funeral because we’re nice."

The comments were met with loud applause from the audience as Trump portrayed the military operation as a decisive success.

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Tehran Begins State Funeral For Khamenei

While Trump spoke in the United States, Iran formally launched funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during the opening phase of coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes.

The strikes targeted military installations, nuclear facilities and government sites following weeks of heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear programme. According to Iranian authorities, several members of Khamenei's family were also killed in the attack, including his daughter, son-in-law, infant granddaughter and daughter-in-law.

Iran later responded with missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases, Israel and regional energy infrastructure.

Thousands Gather As Funeral Procession Begins

Although Islamic tradition typically calls for burial within 24 hours, Khamenei's funeral was postponed because of the conflict and security concerns. The ceremonies were scheduled only after an interim truce was reached last month.

On Friday, thousands of mourners dressed in black assembled at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, where Khamenei's flag-draped coffin was placed in state beneath his black turban. Traditional Shiite mourning rituals, including chest-beating, prayers and chants, marked the beginning of the public farewell.

Among those attending were President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Delegations from India, Pakistan, Russia and China also participated in the ceremonies.

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Funeral To End With Burial In Mashhad

The funeral procession will continue over several days, with ceremonies planned in Qom before the remains are taken to the Iraqi shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala. The final burial is scheduled for July 9 in Mashhad, near the revered Imam Reza shrine.