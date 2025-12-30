Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldYunus To Address Bangladesh As Nation Mourns Khaleda Zia, Funeral Likely Tomorrow

Yunus To Address Bangladesh As Nation Mourns Khaleda Zia, Funeral Likely Tomorrow

Funeral preparations are underway, with prayers likely held on Wednesday at Manik Mia Avenue. Zia may be buried beside her husband at Zia Udyan. Her death has plunged Bangladesh into political and emotional uncertainty.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus will address the nation at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, hours after the death of former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, officials said.

The address will be broadcast simultaneously on Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said. The announcement comes as the country grapples with the political and emotional aftermath of the death of one of its most influential leaders.

Funeral Preparations Underway

The namaz-e-janaza of Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, is likely to be held on Wednesday, according to BBC Bangla. BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed confirmed that preparations are underway, with Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka being considered as the venue for the funeral prayers.

Following the janaza, Khaleda Zia may be laid to rest beside her husband, the late president Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan near the parliament complex in the capital, the report said.

Khaleda Zia Dies After Weeks Of Hospitalisation

Khaleda Zia died around 6 a.m. on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, her personal physician Prof. AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed. She had been admitted to the hospital on November 23 for routine medical tests, during which doctors detected a chest infection and decided to keep her under observation.

Her condition worsened on November 27, prompting her transfer to the hospital’s Coronary Care Unit. In the early hours of Tuesday, Prof. Hossain, a member of the medical board overseeing her treatment, had described her condition as “very critical.” 

Khaleda Zia had long been battling multiple health complications, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis and kidney problems. Family members, including her son and BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, visited her at the hospital late on Monday night. Despite sustained efforts by teams of local and foreign specialists, her health continued to deteriorate.

Related Video

Breaking News: CCTV Captures Deadly Bus Accident in Mumbai’s Bhandup, Four Killed and Nine Injured

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Khaleda Zia
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Cities
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Captures Deadly Bus Accident in Mumbai’s Bhandup, Four Killed and Nine Injured
Bangladesh: Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Passes Away at 80 After Prolonged Illness
UP Breaking News: Cylinder Blast in Muzaffarnagar Leaves Three Dead
Breaking News: Massive Blaze in Samastipur Triggers Panic, House and Tractor Burnt
Breaking News: Reversing Bus Triggers Deadly Accident in Maharashtra, Four Killed, Nine Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget