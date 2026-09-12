Kerala Woman Charged With Two US Murders After Friend Stabbed, Another Run Over

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala woman Anila Baby charged with two California murders.

Baby allegedly strangled one, then fatally struck second victim.

Investigators linked Baby to both crimes via collected evidence.

Baby remains in custody, awaiting plea November 17.

A 32-year-old woman from Kerala is facing two murder charges in California after investigators accused her of killing two women in separate incidents on the same day. Anila Baby, who is from Kottayam, has been charged in connection with the deaths of Ann Mary Mathew, 39, and Anjana Hari, 35. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office filed the charges on September 8 over the two killings that took place on August 28.

According to investigators, Baby allegedly attacked Mathew inside her San Jose home before driving to an apartment complex in neighbouring Milpitas, where she is accused of fatally striking Hari with an SUV. Police and prosecutors are investigating the two incidents as connected cases despite the killings taking place in different cities and under separate police jurisdictions.

Two Deaths, One Day

Investigators allege that Mathew was strangled and stabbed inside her San Jose residence. About 90 minutes later, Baby allegedly drove to the Mill Creek Apartments in Milpitas, where Hari was struck by a blue Toyota Highlander.

Court documents cited by KRON4 state that Hari was in the apartment complex's parking area shortly before noon when the SUV hit her.

A witness told police that Hari had walked towards the vehicle and appeared to be preparing to enter it. The interaction reportedly appeared calm, with no obvious confrontation between the two women.

The witness said the SUV then accelerated while Hari was walking in front of it. Investigators reportedly did not find tyre marks indicating that the driver had attempted to brake.

The vehicle subsequently hit three parked cars before leaving the area. Hari suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Police Find Damaged SUV

Milpitas police later located Baby inside the damaged SUV near a Walgreens store less than a mile from the apartment complex.

According to a police report cited by KRON4, officers found blood on Baby's arms and legs. She also appeared to have injuries and was reportedly incoherent and unable to respond to questions when officers encountered her.

She was subsequently taken into custody.

The discovery of Baby and the damaged vehicle came as investigators were examining the circumstances surrounding Hari's death. The case later became linked to the killing in San Jose after authorities examined evidence from both locations.

Clues From San Jose

San Jose investigators found indications of a struggle inside Mathew's home, along with evidence suggesting that an attempt had been made to clean up blood.

Authorities also discovered that surveillance footage from the residence had been deleted around the time of Mathew's death. A sandal found close to the front entrance was later linked to Baby, according to court documents.

Police initially handled Mathew's death as a separate investigation before identifying Baby as a suspect.

Once investigators compared information from the San Jose and Milpitas cases, prosecutors brought murder charges over both deaths.

Prosecutors have described the killings as wilful, premeditated and extremely violent. Both victims were mothers, and their families are now seeking answers over the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Friends At Same Complex

Baby and Hari both lived at the Mill Creek Apartments on Dixon Landing Road. Investigators were also told by relatives and friends that the women knew each other closely.

Baby was reportedly a friend of both victims, adding another layer to the investigation into what led to the two fatal incidents.

The geographical separation between the cases initially placed them under two different police departments. The San Jose and Milpitas investigations were eventually brought together after authorities identified links between the evidence and Baby.

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Court Hearing Set

Baby appeared before a Santa Clara County court this week and remains in custody without bail.

She is scheduled to return to court on November 17, when she is expected to enter a plea in the case.

The charges against Baby stem from the August 28 deaths of Mathew and Hari. Prosecutors will now proceed with the case as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the two killings and the relationship between those involved.