Case Filed Against Girls Islamic Org Members For Pro-Palestine Rally At Kerala's Madayi Para

HomeNewsWorldCase Filed Against Girls Islamic Org Members For Pro-Palestine Rally At Kerala's Madayi Para

Kannur police filed a case against 30 GIO members, including Afra Shihab, for holding an unauthorized pro-Palestine rally at the ecologically sensitive Madayi Para

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
The Pazhayangadi Police in Kannur district have registered a case against 30 individuals, including Afra Shihab and 29 other identified members of the Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO), for allegedly organising a pro-Palestine rally without prior permission at Madayi Para, an ecologically sensitive zone.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred on Friday evening, coinciding with Thiruvonam celebrations. Participants were reportedly seen waving flags and carrying banners during the demonstration. Police have stated that the gathering was held in a manner that could potentially trigger communal tensions in the region.

The case has been registered under sections 189(2), 191(2), 192, and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with unlawful assembly, rioting, and inciting individuals to join such activities, reported India Today.

Payangadi Police, as per ANI said, "A case has been registered against members of the Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) for holding a pro-Palestine demonstration at Matayi Para, Kannur. The protest was intended to create division in society. The case was filed by the Payangadi Police Station. 

The FIR further notes that the group entered Devaswom land at Madayi Para around 6 PM and allegedly caused damage to the biodiversity of the protected area, as per a report on The Hindu. Authorities emphasised that Madayi Para is a notified ecological zone where public gatherings are strictly prohibited.

Police officials added that the case was registered suo motu after credible complaints were received regarding the nature of the protest. Preliminary investigations suggest that the rally was conducted without mandatory permission and in violation of environmental restrictions in place at the heritage-rich plateau.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
