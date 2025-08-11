Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has repeated his assertion that Kashmir is Pakistan’s “jugular vein”, warning that Islamabad will defend its water rights “at all costs”. His latest remarks came while addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, during his ongoing official visit to the United States.

Weeks before the Pahalgam terror attack, Munir had publicly declared that “Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir”, calling it “our jugular vein”. Those earlier comments were strongly criticised by New Delhi. “How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country,” Ministry Of External Affairs had stated.

Kashmir Is ‘Not Internal Matter Of India But Incomplete International Agenda’: Asim Munir

Speaking in Florida on Saturday, Munir claimed that Pakistan “responded resolutely and forcefully” during the recent conflict with India, adding that “any Indian aggression will be met with a befitting reply”, Pakistan-based publication Dawn reported.

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance that Kashmir is “not an internal matter of India but an incomplete international agenda”, and cited Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s words: “As the Quaid-e-Azam had said, Kashmir is the ‘jugular vein’ of Pakistan.”

On the water dispute, he warned: “We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it. The Indus River is not the Indians’ family property. We have no shortage of resources to undo the Indian designs to stop the river.”

Asim Munir's Praise for Trump, Talks on Bilateral Ties

Munir described this as his second US trip in a span of six weeks, calling it a “new dimension” in Pakistan-US relations aimed at placing ties on a “constructive, sustainable and positive path”.

He expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, saying his “strategic leadership” had “stopped the war between India and Pakistan” and prevented “many other wars around the world”. New Delhi maintains that both countries ceased military actions after direct talks between their armed forces, without US mediation.

In June, Munir had undertaken a rare five-day US visit, during which he attended a private luncheon with Trump—an event usually reserved for visiting heads of state. That meeting led to Trump announcing increased US-Pakistan cooperation, including an oil deal.

High-Level Engagements and Diaspora Outreach

According to the Pakistani army, Munir attended the Retirement Ceremony of outgoing US CENTCOM Commander General Michael E Kurilla in Tampa, as well as the Change of Command Ceremony marking Admiral Brad Cooper’s appointment, news agency PTI reported.

He also met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, inviting him to visit Pakistan, and interacted with defence chiefs from “friendly nations”.

During a session with the Pakistani community, Munir urged them to “remain confident in Pakistan’s bright future” and “actively contribute to attracting investments”. The diaspora, the statement said, pledged their support for the country’s progress and development.

Meanwhile, the MEA on Monday strongly criticised Asim Munir over his reported remarks threatening nuclear retaliation against India. Calling nuclear sabre-rattling Pakistan’s “stock-in-trade”, the MEA said such statements underscore concerns over Islamabad’s nuclear command and control being in the hands of a military “hand-in-glove with terrorist groups”.

“Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade. The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups,” the MEA stated.