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English NewsNewsWorld'Got The Law Involved': FBI Director Kash Patel Engaged To Country Singer Alexis Wilkins

'Got The Law Involved': FBI Director Kash Patel Engaged To Country Singer Alexis Wilkins

The couple have been dating since before Patel became FBI director in 2025, and Wilkins attended his swearing-in ceremony.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singer Alexis Wilkins.
  • Patel's government aircraft use drew scrutiny for his trips.
  • Aircraft used for Wilkins' wrestling event and controversial Trump fair.

FBI Director Kash Patel is engaged to his country singer and political commentator girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, with the couple announcing the news on social media on Sunday evening.

Wilkins, 27, shared a black-and-white photograph of herself standing alongside Patel, 46, while holding up her hand to display her engagement ring. “Went and got the law involved,” she captioned the post on X.

The couple have been dating since before Patel became FBI director in 2025. Wilkins was present at his swearing-in ceremony after he took over as head of the federal agency.

ALSO READ | Tennessee Prison Chief Resigns After Failed Execution Of Convicted Murderer Christa Pike

Who Is Alexis Wilkins?

Wilkins released her debut country album in 2023 and has been associated with conservative groups. On her website, she describes her work as honouring country tradition while bringing “relevance and current commentary” to the genre.

Patel reposted Wilkins’ engagement announcement on X. Their relationship has previously drawn attention over Patel’s use of government aircraft for trips that had no known or apparent law enforcement purpose.

Among those trips was a flight on an FBI jet to State College, Pennsylvania, for a professional wrestling event where Wilkins performed the national anthem. Photos Wilkins later shared on social media showed the couple smiling together as she held an oversized golden championship belt.

ALSO READ | UK: 2 Iranians Charged Over Alleged Plot To Attack Jewish Targets In Manchester

Wilkins' Trump Event Appearance

Wilkins has also attracted attention for her performances at events associated with President Donald Trump. She performed at Trump’s Great American State Fair on the National Mall as part of America 250.

Her appearance came after other artists withdrew from the event after learning that it was not intended to be a non-partisan celebration.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to?

FBI Director Kash Patel is engaged to country singer and political commentator Alexis Wilkins. They announced their engagement on social media on Sunday evening.

What is Alexis Wilkins known for?

Alexis Wilkins is a country singer and political commentator. She released her debut album in 2023 and has been associated with conservative groups.

When did Kash Patel become FBI Director?

Kash Patel became FBI Director in 2025. Alexis Wilkins was present at his swearing-in ceremony after he took over the agency.

Has there been any controversy regarding Kash Patel's relationship?

Yes, Patel's use of government aircraft for trips with no apparent law enforcement purpose, such as flying Wilkins to a professional wrestling event, has drawn attention.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kash Patel Alexis Wilkins Kash Patel Girlfriend
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