'Got The Law Involved': FBI Director Kash Patel Engaged To Country Singer Alexis Wilkins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singer Alexis Wilkins.

Patel's government aircraft use drew scrutiny for his trips.

Aircraft used for Wilkins' wrestling event and controversial Trump fair.

FBI Director Kash Patel is engaged to his country singer and political commentator girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, with the couple announcing the news on social media on Sunday evening.

Wilkins, 27, shared a black-and-white photograph of herself standing alongside Patel, 46, while holding up her hand to display her engagement ring. “Went and got the law involved,” she captioned the post on X.

The couple have been dating since before Patel became FBI director in 2025. Wilkins was present at his swearing-in ceremony after he took over as head of the federal agency.

❤️💍 — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) October 4, 2026

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Who Is Alexis Wilkins?

Wilkins released her debut country album in 2023 and has been associated with conservative groups. On her website, she describes her work as honouring country tradition while bringing “relevance and current commentary” to the genre.

Patel reposted Wilkins’ engagement announcement on X. Their relationship has previously drawn attention over Patel’s use of government aircraft for trips that had no known or apparent law enforcement purpose.

Among those trips was a flight on an FBI jet to State College, Pennsylvania, for a professional wrestling event where Wilkins performed the national anthem. Photos Wilkins later shared on social media showed the couple smiling together as she held an oversized golden championship belt.

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Wilkins' Trump Event Appearance

Wilkins has also attracted attention for her performances at events associated with President Donald Trump. She performed at Trump’s Great American State Fair on the National Mall as part of America 250.

Her appearance came after other artists withdrew from the event after learning that it was not intended to be a non-partisan celebration.