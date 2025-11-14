Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed first Chief Justice of Pakistan's new Federal Constitutional Court

Islamabad, Nov 13 (PTI): Supreme Court judge Justice Aminuddin Khan was on Thursday appointed as the first Chief Justice of Pakistan's newly-established Federal Constitutional Court (FCC).

President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Geo News reported, citing an official statement.

The development came hours after the president signed into law the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment, which provides for the creation of the FCC.

According to a notification issued by the law ministry, Khan's appointment will take effect from the date he takes his oath of office.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for Friday at the Presidency, where the chief justices and judges of superior courts, along with senior government officials, have been invited to attend, the report said.

The amended legislation mandates the establishment of the FCC to deal with matters related to the Constitution, while the existing Supreme Court would deal only with traditional civil and criminal cases.

One of the Supreme Court's key powers, taking suo motu notices, has also been transferred to the FCC, which has been empowered to take suo motu notice upon petitions.

Earlier in the day, senior Supreme Court judges Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah resigned from their positions in protest against the constitutional amendment, arguing that it undermined the Constitution and compromised the independence of the judiciary. PTI SCY SCY SCY

