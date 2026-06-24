South Korea Ruling Party Chief Jung Chung-rae Resigns Ahead Of Leadership Race

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jung Chung-rae resigned as DP chairman for re-election bid.

Jung faced criticism despite supporting President Lee Jae Myung.

August 17 convention expects a tight three-way leadership race.

Seoul: Rep. Jung Chung-rae of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP) resigned as chairman of the party Wednesday in a move widely seen as a step toward seeking reelection at the party's upcoming national convention.

"I spent many sleepless nights looking back on myself and my political life for the past few days," Jung said during a meeting of the party's supreme council at the National Assembly. "I am stepping down as party leader today."

Jung stressed that he devoted himself to supporting President Lee Jae Myung's administration throughout his term and to ensuring that the ruling party, the government and the presidential office worked as a united team, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Although I never had a single day of peace due to resistance from within and outside the party, I carried out my duties without complaining," he said.

Jung's remarks came amid criticism from some pro-Lee party members who argue that he is leading the party in a way that suits his own hard-line supporters, rather than working in tandem with Lee on key issues.

The convention is expected to shape up as a three-way race between Jung and two other political heavyweights, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, a key political ally of Lee, and Song Young-gil, a former DP leader.

Song reportedly told the president that he plans to join the race and floated the possibility of unifying his candidacy with Kim, DP lawmaker Park Jie-won said during an interview with radio broadcaster CBS.

With Jung's resignation, DP floor leader Han Byung-do will serve as the acting party leader until the convention, set for August 17.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)