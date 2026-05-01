'Brown Boy Indian...I F**king Own You': JP Morgan Executive Accused Of Sexual, Racial Abuse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JPMorgan executive sued for sexual abuse, harassment.

Allegations include coercion, drugging, and threats.

Complainant claims career sabotage and racial slurs.

JPMorgan denies claims after internal review.

A senior executive at JPMorgan Chase has been accused of sexual abuse, racial harassment and professional coercion by a junior male colleague in a lawsuit filed on April 27 in the New York County Supreme Court. The complainant, identified as “John Doe”, has levelled serious allegations against Lorna Hajdini, an executive director in the bank’s Leveraged Finance division.

The lawsuit claims the alleged misconduct began in spring 2024 after the two started working together and escalated over time.

Lawsuit Cites Explicit Remarks, Alleged Threats

According to the filing, Hajdini allegedly made repeated inappropriate advances, including physical contact and explicit comments. In one instance, she is quoted as saying, “Oh, you did play basketball in college? I love basketball players, they get me so wet,” repotred Daily Mail.

The complaint further alleges that when the employee rejected her advances, she issued threats tied to his career. The lawsuit quotes her as saying, “If you don't f**k me soon, I'm going to ruin you, never forget, I f**king own you.”

In another alleged exchange, the executive is quoted as saying, “I f**king own you! I will make you pay. Do you think you're going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner? You really think [management] want some Brown boy Indian leading organisations? If you don't f**k my brains out tonight, I'm going to sabotage your promotion.”

ALSO READ | Soda Dispute Turns Violent: Taco Bell Employee Opens Fire In West Palm Beach; Worker Arrested

Allegations Include Drugging, Non-Consensual Encounters

The lawsuit also alleges that Hajdini admitted to drugging the complainant with Rohypnol and another substance to facilitate coerced sexual encounters. It claims the employee initially resisted but later complied out of fear of retaliation, with one incident allegedly overheard by a witness.

In a separate alleged encounter, the executive is accused of making derogatory remarks about the complainant’s wife, saying, “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn't have these cannons.”

The filing further quotes her as telling the complainant during an encounter, “Stop f**king crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You're a f**king douche bag who thinks he's hot sh*t, but you can't even get your d**k hard for me? What the f**k is this?”

Bank Denies Allegations Following Internal Review

The complainant reported the alleged incidents to JPMorgan Chase in May 2025, citing discrimination, harassment and sexual abuse. However, the bank has denied the claims.

“Following an investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims,” a JPMorgan spokesperson said, adding that the complainant declined to provide key details during the probe.

ALSO READ | Nobel Peace Prize For Donald Trump? US President Likely Among 287 Nominees In 2026

Complainant Seeks Damages, Cites Severe Impact

The complainant’s lawyer, Daniel J Kaiser, said his client has been left “devastated” both personally and professionally. The lawsuit seeks damages for lost earnings, emotional distress and reputational harm, along with punitive damages and changes to workplace practices.

The case is currently under consideration in the New York County Supreme Court.