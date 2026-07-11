‘Why No Press Conferences?’ Journalist Puts Modi On Spot In New Zealand, MEA Official Responds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Journalist questioned PM Modi's lack of press conferences.

MEA official clarified Modi's direct communication approach.

Similar press conference questions surfaced during Norway visit.

Modi's historic New Zealand visit strengthened bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to New Zealand saw an unexpected exchange when a journalist questioned why he does not hold press conferences, prompting a senior Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official to explain the Prime Minister's approach to public communication.

The question was raised during Modi's interaction with Indian diplomats in Auckland, the final leg of his three-nation tour aimed at strengthening India's ties with New Zealand and expanding bilateral cooperation. The exchange has once again drawn attention to a long-running debate over the Prime Minister's preference for addressing the public directly rather than engaging in traditional media interactions.

Journalist Questions Modi's Absence From Press Conferences

During the interaction in Auckland, a New Zealand journalist asked, “Why has PM Modi not done a press conference?”. The question was answered by Rudrendra Tandon, a senior official in the Ministry of External Affairs, who clarified that it was not appropriate for him, as a civil servant, to comment on the Prime Minister's political decisions.

“It’s not appropriate for me as a civil servant to question Modi’s political method. He is a very successful politician. But let me give you some context,” he said.

Tandon then explained that Modi's communication style is centred on direct engagement with the public rather than interaction through intermediaries.

“Prime Minister Modi is a quintessential Indian politician. By and large, Indian politicians favor direct contact with their electorate. They don’t like being spoken down to. They don’t like being spoken to through intermediaries. Modi has perfected the art of direct contact with his electorate, and he seems to be doing a rather good job of it since he’s been elected. He’s in his third term. He’s one of the longest-serving prime ministers in our country,” Tandon added, as per PTI.

VIDEO | When asked why PM Modi did not give a press conference to New Zealand journalists during the MEA briefing on PM Modi's official visit to New Zealand, MEA Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said, "It's not appropriate for me, as a civil servant, to question PM Modi's… pic.twitter.com/mMBLxamLEi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2026

ALSO READ: 'J&K Is Integral Part Of India': Indian Diplomat Corrects Incorrect Map At Dhaka Seminar

Similar Questions Surfaced During Norway Visit

The issue of Modi not holding press conferences has been raised on previous foreign visits as well. In May, during the Prime Minister's visit to Norway, journalist Helle Lyng called out to Modi as he departed a joint media appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, asking why he does not take questions from journalists.

Modi did not respond to the query, and the incident later generated widespread discussion across media platforms and social media.

The latest exchange in Auckland has once again brought the subject into public focus during an overseas visit.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Pushes To Revive US-Iran Peace Talks, Sharif Speaks To Iranian, Qatari Leaders

Modi's Historic New Zealand Visit Focused On Bilateral Ties

Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday for what he described as a historic visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in nearly 40 years.

To commemorate the occasion, Auckland's iconic Sky Tower was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour. During his visit, Modi met members of the Indian diaspora and attended cultural programmes showcasing India's diverse traditions.

The visit follows the signing of a Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand in April 2025, after discussions between Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the latter's visit to India in March.