Jordan Church Shooting: At Least 7 Killed As Gunmen Open Fire In Karak

At least seven people were killed after gunmen opened fire inside a church in Jordan’s Karak province, around 90 miles south of the capital, Amman, the country’s public security agency said.

Jordanian authorities are pursuing the unidentified gunmen following the shooting, the security agency said.

Jordan Authorities Respond To Shooting

“Security forces are following up on an incident of gunfire in Karak Governorate,” Jordan’s government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani wrote on X.

The public security agency said the attackers had not been identified and were being pursued.

ALSO READ: South Korea Proposes Military Talks With North Amid Border Tensions

Witness Reports AK-47 Rifle Used In Attack

A witness told state-run Al-Mamlaka television that one of the attackers was carrying an AK-47 Kalashnikov rifle.

According to the witness, the shooting continued for several minutes.

ALSO READ: ‘Outrageous’: Trump’s Son-In-Law Kushner Denies Book’s Claim Of Access To Secret Gulf Bank Accounts