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English NewsNewsWorldJordan Church Shooting: At Least 7 Killed As Gunmen Open Fire In Karak

Jordan Church Shooting: At Least 7 Killed As Gunmen Open Fire In Karak

Jordanian authorities are pursuing the unidentified gunmen following the shooting, the security agency said.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 07:23 PM (IST)

At least seven people were killed after gunmen opened fire inside a church in Jordan’s Karak province, around 90 miles south of the capital, Amman, the country’s public security agency said.

Jordanian authorities are pursuing the unidentified gunmen following the shooting, the security agency said.

Jordan Authorities Respond To Shooting

“Security forces are following up on an incident of gunfire in Karak Governorate,” Jordan’s government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani wrote on X.

The public security agency said the attackers had not been identified and were being pursued.

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Witness Reports AK-47 Rifle Used In Attack

A witness told state-run Al-Mamlaka television that one of the attackers was carrying an AK-47 Kalashnikov rifle.

According to the witness, the shooting continued for several minutes.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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Jordan Church Shooting At Least 7 Killed Gunmen Open Fire In Karak
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