Jimmy Kimmel Defends Melania Joke, Rejects ‘Violence’ Claim As Trump Demands Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jimmy Kimmel defended a joke about Melania Trump, calling it light.

President Trump demanded Kimmel be fired for his remarks.

Melania Trump called Kimmel's comments corrosive and divisive.

Kimmel stands by his joke, reiterating opposition to violence.

Jimmy Kimmel Defends Melania Joke: Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has responded sharply to criticism from US President Donald Trump, rejecting claims that a recent joke about First Lady Melania Trump amounted to incitement of violence. The controversy erupted days after a tense security incident at a high-profile Washington event. Speaking during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian clarified his intent, saying: “It was a very light roast joke,” and emphasised it was “not, by any stretch of the definition, a call to assassination.” The remark was part of a sketch referencing the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where a gunman attempted to breach security over the weekend.

Joke, Backlash & A Real-World Incident

Kimmel’s original line, delivered days before the attack, described Melania as having “a glow like an expectant widow”, as per the report. The comment resurfaced following the attempted shooting near the event venue, intensifying scrutiny over political humour in a charged environment.

On Monday, Kimmel acknowledged the gravity of the situation, expressing concern for those present during the incident while reiterating his consistent stance against gun violence.

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Trump Calls For Immediate Action

President Trump, reacting on his platform Truth Social, criticised the comedian in strong terms and demanded consequences. “Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking,” he wrote, directly linking the joke to the attempted attack.



He added: “Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

Melania Trump Joins Criticism

Melania Trump also weighed in, posting on X that Kimmel’s remarks were “corrosive” and contributed to deepening divisions in the country. “



His monologue about my family isn’t comedy,” she wrote, calling on ABC leadership to intervene and halt what she described as “atrocious behavior.”

Kimmel Stands His Ground

In response, Kimmel maintained that the joke was focused solely on the couple’s age difference, not on violence or harm. “They know that,” he said, underscoring that his record reflects opposition to gun violence.

The episode has also revived attention to a previous controversy in September, when Kimmel was briefly taken off air after comments related to a shooting involving conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. His show returned within a week.

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Security Concerns Linger

The latest dispute comes against the backdrop of heightened security concerns after Trump and Melania were evacuated unharmed from the Washington Hilton during Saturday’s incident, where a gunman opened fire near a checkpoint.