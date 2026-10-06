Usha Vance Stumbles With Two-Month-Old Son In Arms While Exiting Helicopter: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Usha Vance stumbled exiting helicopter while carrying her infant son.

She quickly regained balance, smiled, and continued walking steadily.

Footage went viral, praising her composure, sparking online debate.

JD Vance later joked about the family's long Alaska journey.

Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, briefly lost her balance while stepping off a Marine Two helicopter at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday as she carried her two-month-old son, Alec.

The 40-year-old was walking down the aircraft’s stairs when she missed a step and stumbled. She quickly grabbed the railings, steadied herself and regained her composure with a smile.

Usha was dressed in a plaid, high-waisted skirt, a brown top and knee-high heeled boots. Her newborn son was secured in a carrier around her chest during the incident.

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Usha Vance’s Stumble Caught On Camera

The guards waiting at the bottom of the stairs did not move as Usha stumbled. She managed to steady herself without falling and continued down the staircase.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the helicopter, JD Vance referred to his family’s journey to Alaska. “You probably saw Usha and a couple of kids joining... This is Usha's 50th state which is why we are bringing in nine-week old baby on a seven-and-a-half-hour flight to Alaska,” he said.

Vance also joked about how the long journey with a newborn could affect him. “If I give a speech tonight and I look haggard and stressed out, that's exactly why,” he said.

🇺🇸 I still can’t believe JD Vance’s wife almost fell face-first while holding their two-month-old baby, and not a single person around her even flinched 😳 Writer: Sol https://t.co/rPw9MOCEpd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 6, 2026

Viral Moment Draws Praise Online

Footage of Usha’s stumble was shared on X and quickly went viral, with several viewers praising her for remaining composed while holding her newborn.

One user praised the way she missed a step, caught herself and appeared to joke about the moment with officers while continuing to hold her baby. Others, however, criticised the men waiting near the staircase for not stepping forward to help her when she stumbled.

JD Vance exited the helicopter after his wife, carrying their daughter in his arms. The couple were then escorted from the aircraft to Air Force Two for their journey to Alaska for a campaign rally.

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Usha, JD Vance Welcomed Fourth Child In July

Usha and JD Vance welcomed their fourth child in July. Announcing the birth at the time, the Vice President wrote that their baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, had been born that morning.

The couple are also parents to two sons, Ewan, nine, and Vivek, six, as well as their four-year-old daughter, Mirabel.