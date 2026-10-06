Usha Vance briefly lost her balance while stepping off a Marine Two helicopter. She quickly steadied herself and regained composure without falling, all while carrying her two-month-old son.
Usha Vance Stumbles With Two-Month-Old Son In Arms While Exiting Helicopter: WATCH
Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, briefly stumbled while stepping off a Marine Two helicopter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Monday while carrying their two-month-old son, Alec.
- Usha Vance stumbled exiting helicopter while carrying her infant son.
- She quickly regained balance, smiled, and continued walking steadily.
- Footage went viral, praising her composure, sparking online debate.
- JD Vance later joked about the family's long Alaska journey.
Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, briefly lost her balance while stepping off a Marine Two helicopter at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday as she carried her two-month-old son, Alec.
The 40-year-old was walking down the aircraft’s stairs when she missed a step and stumbled. She quickly grabbed the railings, steadied herself and regained her composure with a smile.
Usha was dressed in a plaid, high-waisted skirt, a brown top and knee-high heeled boots. Her newborn son was secured in a carrier around her chest during the incident.
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Usha Vance’s Stumble Caught On Camera
The guards waiting at the bottom of the stairs did not move as Usha stumbled. She managed to steady herself without falling and continued down the staircase.
Speaking to reporters after leaving the helicopter, JD Vance referred to his family’s journey to Alaska. “You probably saw Usha and a couple of kids joining... This is Usha's 50th state which is why we are bringing in nine-week old baby on a seven-and-a-half-hour flight to Alaska,” he said.
Vance also joked about how the long journey with a newborn could affect him. “If I give a speech tonight and I look haggard and stressed out, that's exactly why,” he said.
🇺🇸 I still can’t believe JD Vance’s wife almost fell face-first while holding their two-month-old baby, and not a single person around her even flinched 😳 Writer: Sol https://t.co/rPw9MOCEpd— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 6, 2026
Viral Moment Draws Praise Online
Footage of Usha’s stumble was shared on X and quickly went viral, with several viewers praising her for remaining composed while holding her newborn.
One user praised the way she missed a step, caught herself and appeared to joke about the moment with officers while continuing to hold her baby. Others, however, criticised the men waiting near the staircase for not stepping forward to help her when she stumbled.
JD Vance exited the helicopter after his wife, carrying their daughter in his arms. The couple were then escorted from the aircraft to Air Force Two for their journey to Alaska for a campaign rally.
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Usha, JD Vance Welcomed Fourth Child In July
Usha and JD Vance welcomed their fourth child in July. Announcing the birth at the time, the Vice President wrote that their baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, had been born that morning.
The couple are also parents to two sons, Ewan, nine, and Vivek, six, as well as their four-year-old daughter, Mirabel.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Usha Vance while exiting a helicopter?
Who was Usha Vance carrying when she stumbled?
Usha Vance was carrying her two-month-old son, Alec, secured in a carrier around her chest. The incident occurred as she was disembarking the helicopter at Joint Base Andrews.
What was the public reaction to Usha Vance's stumble?
Footage of the stumble went viral, with many praising Usha's composure and quick recovery. Some users also criticized the guards for not moving to assist her.
Why were Usha and JD Vance traveling to Alaska?
They were traveling to Alaska for a campaign rally. JD Vance mentioned it was Usha's 50th state, which was why they brought their nine-week-old baby on the long flight.
How many children do Usha and JD Vance have?
Usha and JD Vance have four children. Their newest addition is Alec Neel Vance, born in July, joining their two sons, Ewan and Vivek, and daughter, Mirabel.