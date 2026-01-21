Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldJD Vance, Wife Usha Vance Expecting Their Fourth Child Late July

JD Vance, Wife Usha Vance Expecting Their Fourth Child Late July

The Vances were in India from April 21-24 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi before travelling to Jaipur and Agra.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 08:25 AM (IST)

New York/Washington: US Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance are expecting their fourth child, a boy, in late July.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July,” a joint statement from the couple said.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” it said.

The White House congratulated the Vances, saying in a post on X, “The most pro-family administration in history! CONGRATULATIONS!” Usha, 40, and Vance, 41, who met while attending Yale Law School, have three kids – Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4.

Vance undertook his first official visit to India in April last year and was accompanied by Usha and their three children.

The Vances were in India from April 21-24 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi before travelling to Jaipur and Agra.

Usha is a litigator and has also clerked for Chief Justice John G Roberts of the US Supreme Court and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, then of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She also has a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a master’s from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar.

Her parents, Krish Chilukuri and Lakshmi Chilukuri, emigrated from India to the US in the late 1970s.

Krish Chilukuri is a lecturer in the College of Engineering, Department of Aerospace, San Diego State University, according to the university website.

Lakshmi Chilukuri is a teaching professor at the Department of Molecular Biology and Provost, Sixth College at the University of California, San Diego.

The news of the Republican vice president's growing family comes as he has spent years passionately advocating for Americans to have more children.

Vance repeatedly expressed alarm about declining birth rates as he launched his political career in 2021 with a bid for the US Senate in Ohio. As vice president, he has continued on that mission, saying in a 2025 March for Life speech, “I want more babies in the United States of America.” 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
JD Vance Usha Vance
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
World
‘365 Wins In 365 Days’: Trump Marks One Year In Office, Repeats India-Pakistan Truce Claim In Rambling Presser
‘365 Wins In 365 Days’: Trump Marks One Year In Office, Repeats India-Pak Truce Claim
World
Greenland PM Warns Citizens To Brace For ‘Possible US Invasion’
Greenland PM Warns Citizens To Brace For ‘Possible US Invasion’
World
India Scales Back Russian Oil Buys After Trump’s 500% Tariff Threat, Says US Treasury
India Scales Back Russian Oil Buys After Trump’s 500% Tariff Threat, Says US Treasury
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget