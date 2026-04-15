Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldJD Vance Says ‘US-Iran Mistrust Can’t Be Solved Overnight’, Signals Optimism Ahead Of Fresh Peace Talks

JD Vance Says ‘US-Iran Mistrust Can’t Be Solved Overnight’, Signals Optimism Ahead Of Fresh Peace Talks

JD Vance said US-Iran mistrust persists but talks show progress, with Tehran open to a deal. Trump seeks a “grand bargain” blocking nuclear weapons; talks may resume soon as ceasefire holds.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Vice President Vance sees progress in US-Iran talks.
  • Deep mistrust persists, but Iranian negotiators want a deal.

US Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday that deep mistrust between Washington and Tehran could not be resolved overnight, but indicated that Iranian negotiators were willing to reach an agreement and expressed confidence in the progress made so far.

While talking at the Turning Point USA event, Vance said, "This was a meeting that never happened at that level between the US and the Iranian government in 49 years... So there is a lot of mistrust between Iran and the USA and it can't be solved overnight, but I know that the people sitting across wanted to make a deal... We negotiated in good faith... I feel very good about where we are..."

'Trump Wants Grand Bargain'

He also said that the US President Donald Trump wanted a grand bargain with Iran and this is the reason he made a ton of progress in Pakistan. 

"The President made a policy that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and we are making sure that very thing happens... The President doesn't want a small deal, he wants a grand bargain... This is why we made a ton of progress in Pakistan, but the deal was not done because the President wants a deal where Iran does not have a nuclear weapon and the people there can thrive and join the global economy... We are going to keep on negotiating and try to make it happen..." Vance said. 

'US-Iran Peace Talk May Resume'

His remarks came as President Donald Trump said talks aimed at ending the Iran conflict could resume in Pakistan within the next two days, following the collapse of weekend negotiations that led Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.

A fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which still has a week remaining, continues to hold. Vance, who participated in the recent talks in Pakistan, reiterated that while tensions remain high, there are positive signals from the negotiations.

The conflict began on February 28 after joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israel and US bases in the Gulf. The ongoing hostilities have resulted in thousands of deaths and widespread displacement across the region.

Related Video

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current state of US-Iran relations according to JD Vance?

Deep mistrust exists between Washington and Tehran, which cannot be resolved overnight. However, Iranian negotiators are willing to reach an agreement, and progress has been made.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 08:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
JD Vance US President Donald Trump US Iran War US Iran Peace Talk Mistrust Between US-Iran Trump Seeks Grand Bargain Peace Talk In Islamabad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
JD Vance Says ‘US-Iran Mistrust Can’t Be Solved Overnight’, Signals Optimism Ahead Of Fresh Peace Talks
Vance Says ‘US-Iran Mistrust Can’t Be Solved Overnight’, Signals Optimism
World
Trump Says Iran War ‘Very Close To Over’; Claims Tehran Wants Deal, Hints At Fresh Talks
Trump Says Iran War ‘Very Close To Over’; Claims Tehran Wants Deal, Hints At Fresh Talks
World
California Assembly adopts resolution on Vaisakhi, US lawmakers extend greetings
California Assembly adopts resolution on Vaisakhi, US lawmakers extend greetings
World
Trump Says Pakistan Likely To Host US-Iran Talks; Islamabad, Istanbul Venues On Table
Trump Says Pakistan Likely To Host US-Iran Talks; Islamabad, Istanbul Venues On Table
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget