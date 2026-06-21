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JD Vance Arrives In Switzerland For Technical Talks With Iran To End War
US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Switzerland on Sunday to lead talks with Tehran on its nuclear programme as part of the fragile deal to end the Iran war, AP reported.
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