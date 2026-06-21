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HomeNewsWorldJD Vance Arrives In Switzerland For Technical Talks With Iran To End War

JD Vance Arrives In Switzerland For Technical Talks With Iran To End War

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Switzerland on Sunday to lead talks with Tehran on its nuclear programme as part of the fragile deal to end the Iran war, AP reported.
 

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
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