Japan's Takaichi, South Korea Lee Jam On K-Pop Songs Amid Diplomatic Strain: WATCH

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung wrapped up their summit talks on Tuesday with an unexpected burst of music, sitting down together for a light-hearted drum jam set to popular K-pop tracks.

A short video shared on the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office YouTube channel on Wednesday morning shows the two leaders playing drums along to global hits by artists including BTS and Kpop Demon Hunters, offering a rare glimpse of informality at the close of a high-level diplomatic meeting.

A Symbolic Jam Session

Takaichi, a known fan of heavy metal and an enthusiastic drummer, praised Lee’s quick progress behind the kit. “The president learned to play the drums in just five, 10 minutes,” she said in the video, smiling as the pair kept time together.

Lee later reflected on the moment in a post on X, acknowledging that their rhythms were not perfectly aligned but highlighting the symbolism behind the effort. “Although our tempos were a bit different, we both tried to match the rhythm together; we will create a future-oriented relationship with one heart,” he wrote on Wednesday morning.

A Softer Tone In Bilateral Ties

The playful exchange stood in contrast to the often-strained relationship between Tokyo and Seoul, shaped by historical grievances and political disputes. In recent months, however, Takaichi and Lee have signalled a warmer approach, seeking to reset ties through personal rapport and regular engagement.

On Wednesday morning, the two leaders also visited Horyuji Temple in Nara, Takaichi’s hometown, adding a cultural note to the diplomatic schedule. In statements issued on Tuesday, both leaders said they aimed to deepen security and economic cooperation amid rising tensions in East Asia and to continue “shuttle diplomacy”, with Takaichi scheduled to travel to South Korea next.