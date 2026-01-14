Japan's Takaichi, South Korea Lee Jam On K-Pop Songs Amid Diplomatic Strain: WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldJapan's Takaichi, South Korea Lee Jam On K-Pop Songs Amid Diplomatic Strain: WATCH

Despite differing tempos, they aimed to match rhythms, symbolising a future-oriented relationship. This followed discussions on security, economic cooperation, and cultural visits, signalling warmer ties.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung wrapped up their summit talks on Tuesday with an unexpected burst of music, sitting down together for a light-hearted drum jam set to popular K-pop tracks.

A short video shared on the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office YouTube channel on Wednesday morning shows the two leaders playing drums along to global hits by artists including BTS and Kpop Demon Hunters, offering a rare glimpse of informality at the close of a high-level diplomatic meeting.

A Symbolic Jam Session

Takaichi, a known fan of heavy metal and an enthusiastic drummer, praised Lee’s quick progress behind the kit. “The president learned to play the drums in just five, 10 minutes,” she said in the video, smiling as the pair kept time together.

Lee later reflected on the moment in a post on X, acknowledging that their rhythms were not perfectly aligned but highlighting the symbolism behind the effort. “Although our tempos were a bit different, we both tried to match the rhythm together; we will create a future-oriented relationship with one heart,” he wrote on Wednesday morning.

A Softer Tone In Bilateral Ties

The playful exchange stood in contrast to the often-strained relationship between Tokyo and Seoul, shaped by historical grievances and political disputes. In recent months, however, Takaichi and Lee have signalled a warmer approach, seeking to reset ties through personal rapport and regular engagement.

On Wednesday morning, the two leaders also visited Horyuji Temple in Nara, Takaichi’s hometown, adding a cultural note to the diplomatic schedule. In statements issued on Tuesday, both leaders said they aimed to deepen security and economic cooperation amid rising tensions in East Asia and to continue “shuttle diplomacy”, with Takaichi scheduled to travel to South Korea next.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does this playful exchange contrast with the typical bilateral ties between Japan and South Korea?

The playful exchange offered a softer tone, contrasting with the often-strained relationship between Tokyo and Seoul, which is shaped by historical grievances and political disputes.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Japan Kpop South KOrea
Embed widget