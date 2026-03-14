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HomeNewsWorldJapan On Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile; Crisis Team Activated

Japan On Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile; Crisis Team Activated

Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday that this latest weapons test by North Korea has further heightened security anxieties in the region.

By : ANI | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 11:49 AM (IST)

Tokyo [Japan], March 14 (ANI): Tensions flared in East Asia on Saturday as the Japanese government issued an urgent warning following military activity from Pyongyang.
 
The Prime Minister's Office of Japan, in a post on X, alerted the public to the developing situation, stating: "[Emergency alert] North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow."
 
Following this alert, the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the nation's first female premier who recently secured a historic landslide victory in the February 2026 general elections, immediately activated emergency protocols to monitor the projectile's trajectory. Takaichi has maintained a robust stance on regional security and the protection of Japanese territory throughout her tenure.
 
Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday that this latest weapons test by North Korea has further heightened security anxieties in the region. Providing specific timing, the Japan Coast Guard announced at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday that what appears to be a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea, citing defence ministry information.
 
In response to the launch, the coast guard issued an urgent advisory calling on ships at sea to pay attention to future updates on the situation. According to NHK, the projectile's flight path suggests that the immediate danger to Japanese territory has subsided, as defence ministry officials believe it fell in waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
 
Kyodo News reported that a government source confirmed the projectile had apparently fallen outside the EEZ. Authorities moved quickly to assess the impact of the launch, though no damage due to the launch has been reported so far.
 
The activity was also tracked by the South Korean military, which stated that North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile in an eastward direction. The launch occurred amid heightened tensions as the United States and South Korea continue their annual springtime joint military exercises.
 
To manage the ongoing situation, the Japanese government has convened an emergency response team consisting of officials from relevant ministries and agencies at the crisis management centre in the prime minister's office.
 
As per Kyodo News, this incident follows a similar pattern of military demonstrations by Pyongyang earlier this year. North Korea last fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on January 27, which were also assessed to have fallen outside Japan's EEZ. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
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North Korea Japan Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
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