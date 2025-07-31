Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldJapan Lifts All Tsunami Warnings, Advisories For Pacific Coast After 8.7-Magnitude Earthquake

Japan Lifts All Tsunami Warnings, Advisories For Pacific Coast After 8.7-Magnitude Earthquake

Following an 8.7-magnitude earthquake near Russia's Kamchatka, Japan issued tsunami warnings, evacuating over two million people. Waves reached 1.3 meters, but warnings were lifted Thursday.

By : ANI | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 09:19 PM (IST)

Tokyo [Japan], July 31 (ANI): The Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday lifted all tsunami warnings and advisories issued for Japan's Pacific coast following a powerful earthquake that struck off Russia's Far East a day earlier, as reported by NHK World.

The 8.7-magnitude earthquake hit near the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia around 8:25 am on Wednesday. The quake occurred under the sea at a depth of about 20.7 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

Soon after, tsunami warnings were issued for coastal regions from northern Hokkaido to western Wakayama Prefecture. The first tsunami waves reached eastern Hokkaido around 10:30 am. The highest waves, measuring 1.3 meters, were recorded in Kuji city of Iwate Prefecture before 2 pm, according to NHK World.

By Wednesday night, the warnings were downgraded to advisories, and by Thursday morning (around 7:45 am IST), the JMA confirmed that there were no areas under tsunami alert. However, some coastal spots continued to record waves up to 0.7 metres.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for over two million people living in coastal areas. Many people rushed to higher ground, especially in regions that were badly hit during the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, as per NHK World.

Amid the evacuation efforts, a 58-year-old woman died in Mie Prefecture when her car fell from a cliffside road. Local officials believe she was trying to flee to a safer location as the tsunami warning was in effect at the time.

Apart from this, at least 11 people were taken to the hospital after showing signs of heatstroke. Many were sheltering in extremely hot weather, with temperatures rising to nearly 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, according to Al Jazeera.

So far, no major infrastructure damage has been reported from either the earthquake or the tsunami waves. Authorities have advised people to stay alert for aftershocks and remain cautious in high-risk coastal zones.

Japanese officials and the US Geological Survey are continuing to monitor seismic activity in the region. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 09:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tsunami Japan Russia News RUSSIA Japan News Pacific Coast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget