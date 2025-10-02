Remembering Jane Goodall, Primate Pioneer Who Brought The World Closer To Chimpanzees

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldRemembering Jane Goodall, Primate Pioneer Who Brought The World Closer To Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall, the pioneering primatologist who transformed science with her chimpanzee research and became a tireless voice for conservation, has died at 91 while on tour in California.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Dame Jane Goodall, the woman who transformed our understanding of chimpanzees and inspired generations to fight for the planet, has died at the age of 91. She passed away of natural causes while in California on a speaking tour, her institute confirmed.

Her death has left the scientific community and conservationists around the globe mourning a pioneer who, with quiet patience and limitless curiosity, bridged the gap between humans and our closest relatives in the animal kingdom.

Former US president Barack Obama said she "opened doors for generations of women in science." Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, one of many inspired by her work, remembered her as "a true hero for the planet" who "inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope."

From Dreaming Of Tarzan To Living In The Jungle

Born in London in 1934, Goodall’s love for animals began with children’s books like The Story of Dr Doolittle and Tarzan. In her mid-twenties, a chance meeting with anthropologist Louis Leakey changed the course of her life. Though she lacked formal qualifications, he saw her potential and sent her to the forests of Tanzania in 1960.

What followed would reshape science. While patiently observing chimpanzees at Gombe, she recorded a male chimp named David Greybeard stripping leaves from a twig to fish termites from a mound. It was the first documented instance of a non-human animal using tools. Her discovery forced scientists to rethink what it meant to be human.

Her work revealed chimps as complex beings who forged family bonds, experienced emotion, and even engaged in territorial battles. At a time when most scientists refused to name the animals they studied, she called the chimpanzees her “friends.” That compassion, once ridiculed, became her strength.

An Advocate Until The Very End

Goodall’s legacy stretched far beyond the forests of Africa. She became a tireless campaigner against animal captivity, deforestation, and climate change. Speaking in 2024, she warned: "We're in the midst of the sixth great extinction... the more we can do to restore nature and protect existing forests, the better."

Even at 90, she was still travelling, lecturing, and carrying her stuffed monkey “Mr H,” a gift she had kept by her side for nearly three decades. She once explained that what kept her going was simple: "Surely people want a future for their children."

A Global Farewell

From world leaders to environmental groups, tributes poured in. The United Nations said she "worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants." Greenpeace described her as "one of the true conservation giants of our time." Naturalist Chris Packham said: "To have lost a hero at a time when we need all of them on the frontline fighting for life on earth is a tragedy."

Prince Harry and Meghan remembered her as "a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us." Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added that "her compassion will live on."

For more than six decades, Jane Goodall reminded the world of something we too often forget: that humanity is not separate from nature but deeply bound to it. She leaves behind a legacy of hope, courage, and an unshakable belief that one person’s voice can echo across the planet.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Jane Goodall
