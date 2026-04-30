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HomeNewsWorldNepal Airlines Shows J&K In Pakistan Map, Apologises Citing ‘Cartographic Inaccuracy’ After Backlash

Nepal Airlines Shows J&K In Pakistan Map, Apologises Citing ‘Cartographic Inaccuracy’ After Backlash

Nepal Airlines faces backlash after map error showing J&K as Pakistan, sparking outrage, boycott calls, and concerns over India-Nepal ties.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nepal Airlines shared a map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan.
  • The airline apologized, calling it a cartographic inaccuracy.
  • Social media users called for a boycott and diplomatic intervention.
  • The incident may impact Nepal Airlines' expansion plans in India.

Nepal Airlines Map Error Jammu Kashmir In Pakistan: Nepal Airlines has found itself at the center of a diplomatic controversy after sharing a route map that incorrectly showed the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of Pakistan. The post, uploaded on social media, quickly drew backlash from Indian users and triggered a wave of criticism across platforms. Within a day, the airline issued an apology, calling the depiction a “cartographic inaccuracy.” However, the clarification did little to immediately calm tempers, as the issue gained traction online and spilled into broader political discourse.

Social Media Uproar and Boycott Calls

The controversy rapidly escalated on platforms like X and Facebook, with hashtags calling for a boycott of the airline trending widely. Many users urged India’s Ministry of External Affairs to formally raise the issue with Kathmandu, arguing that such errors undermine the relationship between the two neighbours.

Actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav was among those who voiced strong criticism, questioning the intent behind the map. “Can anyone tell me what prompted Nepal Airlines to tamper with India’s map like this, and that too regarding Jammu and Kashmir? This isn’t a trivial matter; it seems like a deliberate act. They call this kind of thing provocation,” he wrote on X.

Several others echoed similar concerns, with some suggesting the mistake could not simply be dismissed as oversight. Calls for restricting the airline’s access to Indian airspace also surfaced, reflecting the intensity of public sentiment.

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Diplomatic Sensitivities and Political Context

The row comes at a delicate time in India-Nepal relations. Critics pointed to recent political developments in Nepal, where Balendra Shah, previously Kathmandu’s mayor, recently assumed office as the country’s youngest prime minister.

Some observers have argued that sections within Nepal’s political establishment have adopted a more critical tone toward India, raising concerns about the direction of bilateral ties. The map controversy has further amplified these anxieties, with many viewing it as part of a broader pattern.

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Expansion Plans Face Uncertainty

The timing of the incident could not be more sensitive for Nepal Airlines, which has been working to expand its footprint in India. The carrier had recently announced plans to increase the frequency of flights between Kathmandu and Delhi, aiming to strengthen connectivity and tap into growing passenger demand.

However, the backlash now threatens to complicate those ambitions. With diplomatic pressure mounting and public sentiment running high, the airline may face additional scrutiny as it seeks approvals and cooperation for its expansion plans.

Despite the apology, the episode highlights how even a single misrepresentation can quickly escalate into a larger geopolitical issue, especially in a region where borders remain deeply sensitive and closely tied to national identity.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy did Nepal Airlines get involved in?

Nepal Airlines faced backlash for sharing a route map that incorrectly depicted Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of Pakistan.

How did Nepal Airlines respond to the map controversy?

The airline issued an apology, calling the depiction a 'cartographic inaccuracy'.

What was the reaction on social media to the map error?

Users criticized the airline, with hashtags calling for a boycott trending. Some suggested the error was deliberate.

How might this incident affect Nepal Airlines' expansion plans in India?

The controversy could complicate their ambitions to increase flight frequencies and strengthen connectivity due to mounting diplomatic pressure and public sentiment.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Nepal Relation Pakistan Nepal Airlines Controversy Jammu Kashmir Map
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