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English NewsNewsWorldJaishankar meets Ghana's President, discuss bilateral ties

Jaishankar meets Ghana's President, discuss bilateral ties

Accra, Oct 6 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama and discussed the strong momentum in India - Ghana tie.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 12:37 AM (IST)

Accra, Oct 6 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama and discussed the strong momentum in India - Ghana ties.

"An honour to call on President John Dramani Mahama @JDMahama of Ghana this afternoon. Conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister @narendramodi," Jaishankar posted on X.

"We spoke about the strong momentum in India - Ghana partnership following the landmark visit of PM Modi last year. Appreciate President Mahama’s vision for Ghana’s development, as well as his positive outlook on deepening our Comprehensive Partnership across diverse domains," the post read.

Prime Minister Modi visited Ghana in July 2025. That was the Prime Minister’s first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana. It was also the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.

Jaishankar arrived in Ghana on Tuesday on the first leg of his three-nation tour to African countries to explore ways to shore up bilateral ties in trade and investment, and infrastructure development.

Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa welcomed the external affairs minister. He described Jaishankar as a "great friend of Ghana" and said he was "looking forward to our positive engagements and impactful deals."

From Ghana, Jaishankar will travel to Côte d'Ivoire and Ethiopia.

During his visit, Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts and meet with the leadership of all three nations to review close bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation. He will also exchange perspectives on regional and global matters of mutual interest. PTI AMS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
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