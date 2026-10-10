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English NewsNewsWorldJaishankar highlights shared aspirations, self-reliance in India-Africa partnership

Jaishankar highlights shared aspirations, self-reliance in India-Africa partnership

Addis Ababa, Oct 9 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted the historic India-Africa partnership, rooted in shared solidarity and a common pursuit of fairness, representation and the freedom to shape their own future, while outlining key areas of cooperation between the two side.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 01:13 AM (IST)

Addis Ababa, Oct 9 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted the historic India-Africa partnership, rooted in shared solidarity and a common pursuit of fairness, representation and the freedom to shape their own future, while outlining key areas of cooperation between the two sides.

Jaishankar arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday from Cote d’Ivoire on the final leg of his three-nation tour of African countries, which also included Ghana.

Addressing a gathering at the Adwa Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa, Jaishankar said the development visions of India and Africa emphasised industrialisation, which should not be denied by flooding markets with cheap goods or restricting market access.

He highlighted the robust trade and investment ties between India and African countries across sectors such as manufacturing, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, energy, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, financial services and information technology.

Jaishankar said self-reliance was a shared conviction that provided a strong foundation for the enduring partnership between India and Africa.

India's development partnership with African countries was guided by the priorities of partner nations, he said, adding that India has "supported more than 220 projects" in areas such as "power generation, electricity transmission, water, agriculture, railways, healthcare, manufacturing and public infrastructure".

He also highlighted India's capacity-building initiatives, saying more than 70,000 African students and professionals had received support from India over the past decade.

Emphasising the growing role of technology in bilateral cooperation, Jaishankar pointed to the transformative impact of digital governance and expanding cooperation on India Stack.

"The transformative impact of digital governance, as well as growing India Stack cooperation with Africa. Space, drones, and AI are new frontiers of this cooperation," he said.

Jaishankar also underlined India's efforts to strengthen Africa's health security through vaccine support, pharmaceutical investments and the gifting of Bhabhatron cancer treatment machines.

In a separate post on X, Jaishankar said India and Ethiopia shared the vision of 'AI for All' and its potential to advance development and prosperity.

He also visited the Ethiopia Science Museum, describing it as a symbol of the country's efforts to build a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy. Science and innovation cooperation would play a greater role in the India-Ethiopia strategic partnership, he said. PTI SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Oct 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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