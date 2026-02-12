Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldSeattle To Pay $29 Million In Settlement Over Death Of Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula

Seattle To Pay $29 Million In Settlement Over Death Of Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula

Officer Kevin Dave, driving 74 mph in a 25 mph zone, was responding to an overdose call. The incident sparked outrage due to a leaked bodycam recording.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Authorities in Seattle have agreed to pay $29 million (Rs 262 crore) to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student from India who was struck and killed by a speeding police officer in January 2023.

The settlement resolves a $110 million lawsuit filed in 2024 against the city and former Seattle police officer Kevin Dave, who was fired last year. Around $20 million of the payout is expected to be covered by the city’s insurance.

Victim Was Master’s Student, Officer Was Driving 74 mph

Kandula was pursuing a master’s degree in information systems at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus. She was hit on January 23, 2023, while crossing the street.

Officer Dave was responding to a high-priority overdose call and was driving at speeds of up to 74 mph in a 25 mph zone. He had activated his emergency lights and was intermittently using his siren.

Dashcam footage showed Kandula attempting to cross the street moments before impact. The collision was so severe that she was thrown more than 100 feet.

No Felony Charges, Officer Later Fired

In February 2024, prosecutors declined to file felony charges against Dave, citing insufficient evidence to prove criminal conduct beyond a reasonable doubt. He was later cited for second-degree negligent driving, fined $5,000, and subsequently terminated by the police department.

In a statement announcing the settlement, lawyer Erika Evans described Kandula’s death as “heartbreaking” and expressed hope that the agreement would provide some closure to the family.

“Jaahnavi Kandula’s life mattered, to her family, her friends and to our community,” Evans said.

Bodycam Recording Triggered Outrage

The case sparked widespread outrage after a body camera recording surfaced in which another officer, Daniel Auderer, was heard laughing and suggesting Kandula’s life had “limited value” and that the city should “just write a cheque.”

India had sought a proper investigation into the incident. Auderer was later fired.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the settlement amount in the wrongful death lawsuit involving Jaahnavi Kandula?

Seattle authorities agreed to a $29 million settlement with the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student.

What was Jaahnavi Kandula pursuing in Seattle?

Jaahnavi Kandula was a master's student in information systems at Northeastern University's Seattle campus.

What was the speed of the police officer involved in the incident?

Officer Kevin Dave was driving at speeds up to 74 mph in a 25 mph zone while responding to a call.

Were felony charges filed against the officer?

Prosecutors declined to file felony charges due to insufficient evidence, but the officer was cited for negligent driving and later fired.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
US News Jaahnavi Kandula
