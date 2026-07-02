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English NewsNewsWorld59 Killed In Ivory Coast Floods, Heavy Rains Trigger Deadly Deluge

59 Killed In Ivory Coast Floods, Heavy Rains Trigger Deadly Deluge

Although the rainy season has only just begun, flooding has already killed dozens in the Ivory Coast.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government clearing efforts reduced deaths in compliant, relocated areas.

Edited by: Rana Taha

A "particularly heavy" rainy season that started in mid-May has led to deadly flooding, Ivory Coast government spokesperson Amadou Coulibaly told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Coulibaly added that a "particularly high toll of 59 people who have died this year, even though we are only at the beginning of the rainy season."

Searches of flood-affected areas are ongoing, and authorities fear the toll could rise, he added.

Informal settlements vulnerable to flooding

Every year, Ivory Coast's rainy season from May to late July unleashes flooding and landslides that kill dozens, especially those living in less-developed areas.

In the capital, Abidjan, 10 people were killed in floods in just two days, the government reported on Monday. Floods are a continual problem in Abidjan.

Large informal settlements also form in flood-prone areas amid rapid urban growth.

The government has been clearing out what it calls precarious neighborhoods in flood-prone zones with eviction and demolition operations for several years.

Spokesman Coulibaly said that areas "where residents have complied with the government's safety instructions and agreed to relocate" have yet to see any flooding deaths.

He added 20 people were killed in Abidjan's Attecoube neighborhood, where some victims had returned to previously cleared sites.

Floods also led to fatalities in neighboring Ghana, with entire buildings and roads submerged in Accra.

Deadly floods are common in parts of Africa, among the world's most vulnerable regions to extreme weather events. The continent is only responsible for a small fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What measures has the government taken regarding flood-prone areas?

The government has been clearing precarious neighborhoods in flood-prone zones for several years, conducting eviction and demolition operations. Areas where residents complied with relocation instructions have not experienced flooding deaths.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Natural Disaster Ivory Coast Ghana Africa Flood News
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