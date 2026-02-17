Italy’s Famous 'Lovers’ Arch' Collapses On Valentine’s Day After Violent Storms

A natural stone arch on Italy’s southern coast known as 'Lovers’ Arch' collapsed during heavy storms on Valentine’s Day, marking the end of one of Puglia’s most photographed landmarks.

The arch, located at the Faraglioni di Sant’Andrea along the Salento coastline in the heel of Italy’s "boot," gave way after powerful winds and rough seas battered the Adriatic over the weekend. The formation had drawn couples for centuries, with local legend holding that a kiss beneath the arch guaranteed eternal love.

Maurizio Cisternino, mayor of Melendugno, the municipality near the site, described the collapse as "a blow to the heart" and said it represents a serious setback for the area’s image and tourism sector.

Centuries In The Making

The arch was formed over centuries as wind and waves eroded the region’s calcarenite stone cliffs. Once used as a lookout point to warn of pirate activity, the site became associated with romance by the late 18th century.

In recent years, its popularity surged on social media, drawing thousands of visitors who shared photos of proposals, anniversaries and weddings. Because the site was freely accessible, officials say there are no exact visitor figures.

The landmark’s appeal also fueled local business, with hotels and resorts, some named after the arch, operating nearby to accommodate visitors.

Long-Standing Concerns Over Erosion

The collapse follows weeks of severe weather across southern Italy. The arch had already sustained damage in January during Cyclone Harry.

Cisternino said warmer sea temperatures linked to climate change are believed to have intensified recent storms. He noted that local authorities had applied in 2024 for a $4.5 million grant to fund coastal preservation work aimed at combating erosion, but the request was unsuccessful.

"It’s a tragedy we knew was inevitable; we just didn’t expect it to happen so soon," he told local media. He added that nature had reclaimed the formation in the same way it created it, while stressing the need for resources to protect other vulnerable sections of coastline.

"Nature has been transformed: what was there 30 years ago is no longer there," he said.

Wider Impact Of Extreme Weather

The destruction of the arch comes amid broader storm damage in Italy. In Sicily, a recent landslide caused homes to fall into a ravine in the town of Niscemi. Flooding in other areas has resulted in several deaths, including a man who died when his home collapsed near Rome last week.

Municipal officials said the remaining debris from the arch will be left to disperse naturally into the sea. Puglia tourism councillor Francesco Stella described the loss as comparable to a funeral for a site long regarded as one of the region’s happiest places.